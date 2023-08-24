Why Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Bure Is Leaving Los Angeles and Moving to Texas

Natasha Bure is making Texas her home sweet home.
The daughter of Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure shared that she's moving away from Los Angeles to the Lone Star State in an effort to break out of her comfort zone.
"This is also the first time I'm ever officially living by myself," Natasha said in a YouTube video Aug. 22. "It's going to be a challenge for sure, but I think it'll be a good challenge for me."
Natasha said that she was encouraged to leave L.A. because she wanted to break out of her "little bubble."
"I know the city really well," she said. "I have so many friends that I really love, but I want to get out of my comfort zone and try something new."
However, the 25-year-old said that she's not holding high hopes that her new era "needs to go a certain way," adding that she's learned tough lessons in the past two years about managing expectations.
"So many things that I had in my mind didn't go the way they were supposed to and sometimes that really hurt," she recalled. "But in the long run, it was so beneficial and I grew so much as a person and I'm glad that those things didn't work out because this was presented to me instead or you know whatever the case may be."
Therefore, Natasha—who, like her mom, was born in L.A.—is operating on a simple mindset ahead of the big change.
"If I love it, I love it," Natasha said. "If I hate it, OK, then we'll move on after a year."
Most of all, she hopes moving to Texas will bring out "new life experiences."
"I want to meet new people," Natasha said. "I want to learn lessons, I want to grow and I feel like where I am right now in my life, this is like the perfect opportunity to go and get out of my comfort zone and go do something that is different and that I normally wouldn't do."
