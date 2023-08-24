Why Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Bure Is Leaving Los Angeles and Moving to Texas

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha's Twinning Moment

Natasha Bure is making Texas her home sweet home.

The daughter of Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure shared that she's moving away from Los Angeles to the Lone Star State in an effort to break out of her comfort zone.

"This is also the first time I'm ever officially living by myself," Natasha said in a YouTube video Aug. 22. "It's going to be a challenge for sure, but I think it'll be a good challenge for me."

Natasha said that she was encouraged to leave L.A. because she wanted to break out of her "little bubble."

"I know the city really well," she said. "I have so many friends that I really love, but I want to get out of my comfort zone and try something new."

However, the 25-year-old said that she's not holding high hopes that her new era "needs to go a certain way," adding that she's learned tough lessons in the past two years about managing expectations.