Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt and More Celebs Who Got Candid About Their Addictions and Sobriety Journeys

Getting sober may not be easy, but there are those aren't afraid to tell their tale.
Stars like Bradley Cooper and Demi Lovato have been honest about their sobriety journey, candidly detailing their past struggles with addiction and what—or who—ultimately drove them to seek help.
For the A Star Is Born director, who abused cocaine and alcohol during the early aughts, his wake-up call came in the form of Will Arnett. As he recalled during a 2022 appearance on the Arrested Development alum's Smartless podcast, he had no idea he was on a self-destructive path until Arnett confronted him about acting like a "real asshole" at a dinner party with friends.
"That was the first time I ever realized I had a problem with drugs and alcohol," Cooper shared. "He took that risk of having a hard conversation with me that put me on a path of deciding to change my life."
And in getting sober and being open with his experience, the actor went on to help Brad Pitt embark on his own journey.
"I got sober because of this guy," Pitt told the audience after Cooper presented him with a trophy at the 2020 National Board of Review Annual Awards. "And every day's been happier ever since."
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star battled addictions to both alcohol and cannabis before changing his lifestyle, a journey he admitted is never-ending. "I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again," he told GQ Style in 2017. "I think that's part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve."
It's a sentiment shared by Lovato, who relapsed in 2018 and became addicted to heroin, resulting in a near-fatal overdose.
"Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else," the singer—who now abstains from drugs and alcohol—told Alternative Press in 2022. "My story's not done."
From Jamie Lee Curtis to Drew Barrymore, keep reading for more celeb sobriety stories.