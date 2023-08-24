Watch Adam Sandler and Daughter Sunny’s Heated Fight in Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Movie

Watch : Netflix's "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" Exclusive Peek

Adam Sandler and daughter Sunny Sadler are fighting like grown-ups in their upcoming movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the Netflix flick, the Uncut Gems actor and Sunny, 14, take on the fictional father-daughter duo Stacy and Danny Friedman as they angrily exchange back-and-forth jabs at each other.

After Stacy—with mascara running down her cheeks—storms into her room and slams the door, her dad is right behind as he furiously chides, "Aye! We don't slam doors in this house."

"Dad, I need a break," Stacy replies, with Danny hitting back, "Well, welcome to being an adult and welcome to being Jewish, we don't get breaks."

Though Stacy pleads for her dad to stop, Danny isn't done yet.

"Kissing a boy at a temple, you know how disrespectful that is?" he yells. "Every time you walk into that synagogue, you are declaring to everyone and God, I'm Jewish and I'm part of this."