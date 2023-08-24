Watch Adam Sandler and Daughter Sunny’s Heated Fight in Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Movie

Adam Sandler and daughter Sunny Sadler are fighting like grown-ups in their upcoming movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the Netflix flick, the Uncut Gems actor and Sunny, 14, take on the fictional father-daughter duo Stacy and Danny Friedman as they angrily exchange back-and-forth jabs at each other.
After Stacy—with mascara running down her cheeks—storms into her room and slams the door, her dad is right behind as he furiously chides, "Aye! We don't slam doors in this house."
"Dad, I need a break," Stacy replies, with Danny hitting back, "Well, welcome to being an adult and welcome to being Jewish, we don't get breaks."
Though Stacy pleads for her dad to stop, Danny isn't done yet.
"Kissing a boy at a temple, you know how disrespectful that is?" he yells. "Every time you walk into that synagogue, you are declaring to everyone and God, I'm Jewish and I'm part of this."
Stacy heats up the argument further, screaming, "Well, maybe I don't want to be."
"Yes you do," Danny says, to which Stacy quips, "I was born into God's kingdom."
Danny then snips that "God wants you out right now," leading Stacy to respond in the most stereotypical teen fashion: "I hate you."
As the scene shifts away from Adam's fictional family fight, his 17-year-old daughter Sadie Sandler, who plays Stacy's sister Ronnie Friedman, pops into frame.
"Wow, I never said that to him," Ronnie says to her friend, "and I was nuts."
On top of it all, the scene becomes a full-fledged family affair when Idina Menzel—who plays Adam's onscreen wife Bree Friedman—opens the door to greet neighbor Gabi, portrayed by Adam's IRL wife Jackie Sandler.
Working with the entire Sandler family was an unforgettable experience for director Sammi Cohen.
"The Sandlers made me part of the family," Cohen told Netflix's Tudum. "It was this really beautiful thing where everyone had space to do their own thing, but always had support when they needed it. There's a natural chemistry you get with the Sandlers that makes everything feel real and slice-of-life."
Adapted from Fiona Rosenbloom's 2005 novel of the same name, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah follows Stacy, who learns that her best friend kissed her crush in the midst of planning her bat mitzvah. In retaliation, Stacy spreads rumors about her former BFF, ultimately prompting her dad and sister to help repair the friendship ahead of her big day.
What's more, Sunny celebrated her bat mitzvah ahead of filming.
"It was a big coming-of-age moment for everyone," Sammi added. "And filming the movie felt like a continuation of that."
You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah hits Netflix August 25.
Keep reading for a further look inside the close-knit world of the Sandler family.