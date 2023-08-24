Exclusive

Watch Adam Sandler and Daughter Sunny’s Heated Fight in Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Movie

Adam Sandler and daughter Sunny Sandler exchanged angry words at each other in upcoming movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Watch: Netflix's "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" Exclusive Peek

Adam Sandler and daughter Sunny Sadler are fighting like grown-ups in their upcoming movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the Netflix flick, the Uncut Gems actor and Sunny, 14, take on the fictional father-daughter duo Stacy and Danny Friedman as they angrily exchange back-and-forth jabs at each other.

After Stacy—with mascara running down her cheeks—storms into her room and slams the door, her dad is right behind as he furiously chides, "Aye! We don't slam doors in this house."

"Dad, I need a break," Stacy replies, with Danny hitting back, "Well, welcome to being an adult and welcome to being Jewish, we don't get breaks."

Though Stacy pleads for her dad to stop, Danny isn't done yet.

"Kissing a boy at a temple, you know how disrespectful that is?" he yells. "Every time you walk into that synagogue, you are declaring to everyone and God, I'm Jewish and I'm part of this."

photos
Adam Sandler Celebrates Daughter Sunny's Bat Mitzvah

Stacy heats up the argument further, screaming, "Well, maybe I don't want to be."

"Yes you do," Danny says, to which Stacy quips, "I was born into God's kingdom."

Danny then snips that "God wants you out right now," leading Stacy to respond in the most stereotypical teen fashion: "I hate you."

As the scene shifts away from Adam's fictional family fight, his 17-year-old daughter Sadie Sandler, who plays Stacy's sister Ronnie Friedman, pops into frame.

"Wow, I never said that to him," Ronnie says to her friend, "and I was nuts."

On top of it all, the scene becomes a full-fledged family affair when Idina Menzel—who plays Adam's onscreen wife Bree Friedman—opens the door to greet neighbor Gabi, portrayed by Adam's IRL wife Jackie Sandler.

Working with the entire Sandler family was an unforgettable experience for director Sammi Cohen.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

"The Sandlers made me part of the family," Cohen told Netflix's Tudum. "It was this really beautiful thing where everyone had space to do their own thing, but always had support when they needed it. There's a natural chemistry you get with the Sandlers that makes everything feel real and slice-of-life."

Adapted from Fiona Rosenbloom's 2005 novel of the same name, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah follows Stacy, who learns that her best friend kissed her crush in the midst of planning her bat mitzvah. In retaliation, Stacy spreads rumors about her former BFF, ultimately prompting her dad and sister to help repair the friendship ahead of her big day.

What's more, Sunny celebrated her bat mitzvah ahead of filming.

"It was a big coming-of-age moment for everyone," Sammi added. "And filming the movie felt like a continuation of that."

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah hits Netflix August 25.

Keep reading for a further look inside the close-knit world of the Sandler family.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com
September 2007

Adam Sandler and wife Jackie Sandler took their baby girl Sadie Madison Sandler, born in May 2006, to a red carpet charity event hosted by Courteney Cox at the Santa Monica Pier. The carnival event benefitted the EB Medical Research Foundation.

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images
February 2011

Adam and Jackie posed with daughters Sadie and Sunny Madeline Sandler, born in November 2008, while he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

February 2011

Adam carried Sunny at the ceremony on Hollywood Blvd.

Mariah Wild/Disney Parks via Getty Images
August 2015

The comedian took Sunny for a fun-filled day at Florida's Walt Disney World Resort, where they snapped a paw-dorable pic with Goofy.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
March 2016

The Sandlers took in a Broadway show in New York, posing backstage at School of Rock.

Christopher Polk/KCA2016/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
March 2016

Adam won dad of the year by taking his girls to Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in L.A.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images
October 2018

The 50 First Dates star and his youngest stopped by Jimmy Kimmel's late night show.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
November 2018

Adam and Sunny waved while sitting courtside for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers. 

James Devaney/Getty Images
December 2018

The fam had a slam dunk outing while watching the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks game.

James Devaney/Getty Images
December 2018

Adam, Jackie and their daughters were captivated during a game at Madison Square Garden.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
December 2018

The Wedding Singer star shared a sweet moment with fellow sports fan Sadie during an Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs game.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
March 2023

The family stepped out in Paris, France to celebrate the release of Murder Mystery 2 with friends.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix
June 2023

Sunny was all grown up with her parents at a Netflix screening of The Out-Laws in Los Angeles.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
June 2023

The Out-Laws star Nina Dobrev stepped in for a pic with the Sandlers at the L.A. premiere.

