Courteney Cox’s Junk Room Would Not Have Monica’s Stamp of Approval

The one where Courteney Cox has her very own junk room.

The Friends star cheekily recreated an iconic scene from the long-running show by revealing that she—like her neat-freak character Monica—has a secret messy room, which she showed in a tour of her Malibu home on TikTok.

In an Aug. 22 video, Courteney says to the camera, "I just re-did my dining room and I want to show you." However, as she and friend Max make their way to the space in question, Max gets distracted by a partially ajar door.

"Oh wait, what's in here?" he asks, to which the Scream VI actress exclaims, "Oh my god nothing! Oh my god Max nothing!"

As for what's inside the brightly lit room? Empty boxes, discarded furniture, a suitcase thrown astray and more trash piled high.

The camera man presses, "What's in there?" and notes, "That's pretty messy, is that like your junk closet or something?" as Courteney frantically tries to shut the door.

"That's not funny, seriously don't," she jokingly begs. "Don't film it."