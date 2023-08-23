Courteney Cox’s Junk Room Would Not Have Monica’s Stamp of Approval

Courteney Cox did not make her Friends character Monica proud in a hilarious TikTok video where she accidentally showed her followers her very own junk room.

The one where Courteney Cox has her very own junk room.

The Friends star cheekily recreated an iconic scene from the long-running show by revealing that she—like her neat-freak character Monica—has a secret messy room, which she showed in a tour of her Malibu home on TikTok.

In an Aug. 22 video, Courteney says to the camera, "I just re-did my dining room and I want to show you." However, as she and friend Max make their way to the space in question, Max gets distracted by a partially ajar door.

"Oh wait, what's in here?" he asks, to which the Scream VI actress exclaims, "Oh my god nothing! Oh my god Max nothing!" 

As for what's inside the brightly lit room? Empty boxes, discarded furniture, a suitcase thrown astray and more trash piled high. 

The camera man presses, "What's in there?" and notes, "That's pretty messy, is that like your junk closet or something?" as Courteney frantically tries to shut the door.

"That's not funny, seriously don't," she jokingly begs. "Don't film it."  

Courteney Cox Reunites With Friends Co-Stars at Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Finally getting the door closed, the 59-year-old hilariously grabs the camera from his hands and shouts, "Max, stop!"

As the screen goes black, Courteney can still be heard pleading, "Delete the footage now."

She captioned the TikTok, "Come on... we all have one!"

The hilarious bit sent fans of the sitcom into a frenzy, as the clip was reminiscent of The One With The Secret Closet episode, which aired in 2002.

 

In the season eight episode, cleaning-obsessed Monica keeps her and husband Chandler's (Matthew Perry) New York City apartment spick and span, but one day Chandler stumbles upon a locked closet and—with the help of best friend Joey (Matt LeBlanc)—the two break the lock and are surprised to find a closet filled to the brim with junk. Monica freaks out, worried that he will mess up the space, because unlike Courteney's closet, even her junk was organized. 

But this isn't the first time Courteney was inspired by her Friends character, as just last year the actress launched a home-care line Homecourt. 

"I care about the way everything looks," she told People at the time. "Which is a blessing and a curse."

And Courteney—who shares daughter Coco, 19, with ex-husband David Arquette—made a point to maintain her home as she does herself.

"You find yourself at home so much now that I was like, 'Why not make your home as important as you would yourself, your body, your face?'" she continued. "I'm so into design and it's something that you would leave on your counter. If you're going to have dish soap and you're going to have a hand soap, you don't want to hide it. You have to have it out because it's got to be convenient. And these are so pretty. I'm really happy about it."

