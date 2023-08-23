Nia Long Files For Full Custody of Her & Ime Udoka's Son Nearly One Year After Cheating Scandal

Watch : Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son

Nia Long is taking matters into her own hands.

Eight months after she split from fiancé Ime Udoka amid allegations he had a relationship with a female Celtics staff member, the actress has filed for full custody of their 11-year-old son Kez.

According to court documents obtained by E! News Aug. 23, the Boyz n the Hood star claims the basketball coach "has failed to support" Kez.

Long petitioned for Udoka to receive "reasonable visitation" that is "consistent with the child's best interest," the documents state. She's also asking Udoka to pay attorney fees and other expenses related to the proceedings.

E! News has reached out to Long and Udoka's reps for comment and has not heard back.

Back in September, Udoka was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for alleging have a relationship with a female staff member of the team.

At the time, Udoka, who got engaged to Long in 2015 after five years of dating, issued a statement.