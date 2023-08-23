Nia Long Files For Full Custody of Her & Ime Udoka's Son Nearly One Year After Cheating Scandal

Nia Long is taking matters into her own hands.
Eight months after she split from fiancé Ime Udoka amid allegations he had a relationship with a female Celtics staff member, the actress has filed for full custody of their 11-year-old son Kez.
According to court documents obtained by E! News Aug. 23, the Boyz n the Hood star claims the basketball coach "has failed to support" Kez.
Long petitioned for Udoka to receive "reasonable visitation" that is "consistent with the child's best interest," the documents state. She's also asking Udoka to pay attorney fees and other expenses related to the proceedings.
E! News has reached out to Long and Udoka's reps for comment and has not heard back.
Back in September, Udoka was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for alleging have a relationship with a female staff member of the team.
At the time, Udoka, who got engaged to Long in 2015 after five years of dating, issued a statement.
"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," Udoka told ESPN reporter Malika Andrews. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."
By December, a rep for Long told E! News that the pair were "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son."
The same month, Long spoke out about Udoka's alleged cheating scandal and how the frenzy had deeply impacted her son.
"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," Long, who is also mom to 22-year-old son Massai from a previous relationship, told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it's not easy for him."
Moreover, Long was looking forward to starting a new chapter in life.
"2023 is like the year of new beginnings for me," she added. "I couldn't be more excited."