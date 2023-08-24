Terry Dubrow Reveals Romantic Birthday Plans With Wife Heather After Life-Threatening Blood Clot Scare

Watch : Is Heather Dubrow Really Leaving RHOC to Join RHOBH? She Says...

It's safe to say Terry Dubrow will not be taking his upcoming birthday for granted.

That's because the Botched doctor—who turns 65 on Sept. 14—recently survived a potentially fatal blood clot thanks to the advice of his wife Heather Dubrow. So, how does the E! star plan to celebrate after The Real Housewives of Orange County star saved his life?

"Heather and I—she got invited to a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris," Terry exclusively told E! News on Aug. 23, "so we're going to take that invitation and make sort of a birthday trip to France and celebrate there."

In fact, Terry says taking some quality time away from their three kids—19-year-old twins Max and Nick and Kat, 16—is one of the secrets to their 24-year marriage.

"We've been married a long time and I'm not the most romantic guy in the world," the 64-year-old joked, "but we do little trips. Rather than go on long vacations we try to do little frequent trips."