Terry Dubrow Reveals Romantic Birthday Plans With Wife Heather After Life-Threatening Blood Clot Scare

It's safe to say Terry Dubrow will not be taking his upcoming birthday for granted.
That's because the Botched doctor—who turns 65 on Sept. 14—recently survived a potentially fatal blood clot thanks to the advice of his wife Heather Dubrow. So, how does the E! star plan to celebrate after The Real Housewives of Orange County star saved his life?
"Heather and I—she got invited to a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris," Terry exclusively told E! News on Aug. 23, "so we're going to take that invitation and make sort of a birthday trip to France and celebrate there."
In fact, Terry says taking some quality time away from their three kids—19-year-old twins Max and Nick and Kat, 16—is one of the secrets to their 24-year marriage.
"We've been married a long time and I'm not the most romantic guy in the world," the 64-year-old joked, "but we do little trips. Rather than go on long vacations we try to do little frequent trips."
Earlier this month Terry had a health scare in which he temporarily began slurring his words while out to dinner with Heather and Nick. After initially refusing to seek medical treatment, Heather eventually convinced him to go to the hospital.
Doctors subsequently discovered that a blood clot had passed through a hole in his heart (known as a patent foramen ovale or PFO) and traveled to his brain, causing a transient ischemic attack (or TIA), which causes stroke-like symptoms.
"Had I gone home, gone to sleep, continued to have little teeny blood clots come from my lower extremities from all the recent flying we'd been doing, I would have had many more clots," Terry exclusively told E! News following the medical incident before giving credit to his other half. "If she wasn't insistent and persistent and I got on a plane or I went home that night—dead. Heather Dubrow saved my life, no question about it."
And at the time, Heather also got candid about feeling grateful to have not lost her life-partner.
"I love this man with my whole heart," the 54-year-old shared in an Aug. 9 Instagram post. "I'm beyond grateful that Terry's ok, this could have gone very differently. If you see someone having stroke like symptoms- get them to the Hospital. You have 5 hours to get them treatment. I wanted to say a HUGE thank you to the doctors, nurses and techs at Hoag Hospital and everyone involved who helped us during this very scary time. Thank you for your kind messages, Terry and I are overwhelmed by your love and support."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)