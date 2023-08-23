Gwyneth Paltrow’s Body Double Says She Developed Eating Disorder After Shallow Hal Movie Release

Watch : Demi Lovato's Sister Recalls Eating Disorder at Age 7

A former actress is getting real about the personal impact of one of her movies.

Ivy Snitzer acted as Gwyneth Paltrow's body double in the 2001 film Shallow Hal. In the movie, Jack Black's character Hal gets hypnotized to only see a person's inner beauty, causing him to fall in love with Paltrow's character, Rosemary, who without the hypnosis is overweight. Gwyneth donned a fat suit for her scenes, while then 20-year-old Snitzer was used for closeups of the character's body. And while Snitzer said the actual filming the movie was an enjoyable experience, she recently got candid about her troubles after filming ended.

"It was just fun to be part of a movie, there are so few people who actually get to do that," the 42-year-old told The Guardian in an Aug. 22 interview. "At that point, if you saw someone obese in a movie, they were a villain. [Rosemary] was cool, she was popular, she had friends."

Snitzer, now the owner of an insurance agency, went on to describe how she committed herself to becoming what she called a "good fatty" in the wake of the movie. She explained, "I hated my body the way I was supposed to. I ate a lot of salads. I had eating disorders that I was very proud of."