Where Duck Dynasty's Sadie and Korie Robertson Stand With Phil's Secret Daughter

Watch : "Duck Dynasty" Star Has a Daughter From Past Affair

Not even a family bombshell can break up this dynasty.

Back in 2020, Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Roberston discovered that he fathered a daughter from an affair he had decades ago. A DNA tested showed he was a 99.9 percent match with Phyllis Thomas, leading the family—including Phil's adult sons Willie Robertson, Jep Robertson, Jase Robertson and Alan Robertson—to welcome her into the fold.

So, where do they all stand with Phyllis today? According to Sadie Robertson and Korie Robertson, who is Phil's granddaughter and daughter-in-law respectively, the family is closer than ever.

In fact, Sadie exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker that she recently caught up with Phyllis during a lunch date. "It was so good," she said. "I was just sitting with her like, 'This is so crazy! I'm talking to my aunt that I didn't know for so long, but now you're my dad's sister.'"

The 26-year-old continued, "It's such a beautiful thing that we get to have this relationship."