Take a Pretty Little Tour of Ashley Benson’s Los Angeles Home—Inspired By Nancy Meyers Movies

Ashley Benson isn't keeping this cute pad a secret.

In fact, the Pretty Little Liars star opened up her doors to share a look inside her Los Angeles home for Architectural Digest's Open Home series. And the Aug. 22 video gives full insight into the old Hollywood glamour that surrounds the Spanish-style five-bedroom abode.

"I've always wanted to live in a house that felt like I was on permanant vacation," Ashely said of the 1930 home, which was built by architect Arthur Kelly. "When I'm outside, I just feel like I'm in Italy, Barcelona, anywhere that kind of puts me away from being in L.A. and this house really did that for me.

Just take the kitchen for example.

"A kitchen is everything to me, " the 33-year-old explained while showing off the space which includes a marble island and dark blue cabinets and drawers. "Nancy Meyers is one of my favorite directors ever. If you know her movies she has the best kitchens. Her interiors are amazing and I wanted my kitchen to feel very Nancy Meyers esque."