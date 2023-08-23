Take a Pretty Little Tour of Ashley Benson’s Los Angeles Home—Inspired By Nancy Meyers Movies

Ashley Benson isn't keeping this cute pad a secret.
In fact, the Pretty Little Liars star opened up her doors to share a look inside her Los Angeles home for Architectural Digest's Open Home series. And the Aug. 22 video gives full insight into the old Hollywood glamour that surrounds the Spanish-style five-bedroom abode.
"I've always wanted to live in a house that felt like I was on permanant vacation," Ashely said of the 1930 home, which was built by architect Arthur Kelly. "When I'm outside, I just feel like I'm in Italy, Barcelona, anywhere that kind of puts me away from being in L.A. and this house really did that for me.
Just take the kitchen for example.
"A kitchen is everything to me, " the 33-year-old explained while showing off the space which includes a marble island and dark blue cabinets and drawers. "Nancy Meyers is one of my favorite directors ever. If you know her movies she has the best kitchens. Her interiors are amazing and I wanted my kitchen to feel very Nancy Meyers esque."
However, the timelessness didn't end there. Hence the formal living room, which takes on a life of its own.
"I wanted to have a space that felt very 'adult' and just classy, elegant," the Spring Breakers actress shared of the spacious white room, "and somewhere for people to just sit down, talk—for me to read a book, enjoy the fire, have coffee, tea, a glass of wine, whatever that may be."
And while Ashley spent years as a staple on TV, it's one the room is actually without.
"Every time I went into people's houses and I was like, 'you don't have a tv? That's so crazy,'" she revealed. "But it feels so much more mature."
As for the closet? It's a space even A would come out of hiding for. The walk-in room features tall, glass door display cases filled with clothes and shoes, along with shelves against the walls that house shoes and purses. There are cushioned seats beneath two windows as well as a large isle that has small bags on display and a perfume tray.
"Originally this was a guest room and there wasn't a lot of closet space in the house," Ashley confessed. "So I got to kind of build my dream closet and I felt like I was in a department store but still my house. I always dreamed of having a closet with lights in it and being able to see everything."
Her home also features some subtle tributes to Pretty Little Liars, including a photo of herself taken by her costar Keegan Allen on display.
"He framed this for me," she noted. "That's in Mulholland. I think I was like 24 and I was very into photography at the time and I just thought it looked very cute in this closet so thanks Keegan."
And when Ashley wants to get away in her own house, where better than in a speakeasy? A dark red room with artwork, mirrored ceilings and a lavish bar awaits the star.
"I spend a lot of time in here," commented Ashley. "Believe it or not, I do a lot of my self-tapes for auditions in this room. So, it's not only a bar but also a workspace."
And given that the space takes inspiration by one of her favorite Parisian spots, it's a chance to enjoy the city of love without boarding a plane.
As Ashley put it, "They have a lot of black marble, black walls and deep red accent walls. All of their rooms in the hotel are red velvet and I'm just obsessed with that hotel."