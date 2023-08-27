Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Zendaya on Keeping Her Romance With Tom Holland Private

Cool for the summer? Changing up your hairstyle, which is exactly what several celebrities recently decided to do.

Should you be itching to chop some inches off your hair, may we suggest taking a look at Zendaya's chic new bob, which was definitely giving Rachel from Friends energy. And, if you're looking to get in the fall mood a little early, Hailey Bieber is serving up her latest treat-inspired beauty trend: Cinnamon cookie butter strands.

Elsewhere, Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz took a cue from Barbie's Ken and went platinum blonde, while Keke Palmer showed off her most dramatic hair transformation yet. Plus, Brian Austin Green clapped back at commenters after he shaved his head, proving he had 9021-zero time for anyone's hot takes.

Finally, Blac Chyna impressed fans when she shared an update from her ongoing wellness journey, including her time up in the gym just working on her fitness.