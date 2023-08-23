Beyoncé's Birthday Wish Will Have Fans Upgrading Their Renaissance Tour Outfits

Watch : Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Joins Her Onstage on Renaissance Tour

A shimmering silver look? That'll get you 10, 10, 10s across the board from Beyoncé.

After all, in honor of her upcoming 42nd birthday, the "Alien Superstar" singer has a special request for concertgoers on her Renaissance World Tour.

"Virgo season is upon us," Beyoncé, whose birthday falls on Sept. 4, wrote on her Instagram Story Aug. 22. "This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 - 9.22!"

Indeed, Beyoncé wants to see a glittering crowd.

"We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night," she added. "Everybody mirroring each other's joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome."

Queen Bey ended her message with "See you there!" signing, "Your B at RWT."

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour has so far seen her get in formation alongside 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who made her performance debut in Paris on May 26.