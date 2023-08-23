Beyoncé's Birthday Wish Will Have Fans Upgrading Their Renaissance Tour Outfits

In celebration of her 42nd birthday, Beyoncé requested her fans wear their "most fabulous silver fashions" for the upcoming shows of her Renaissance World Tour.

A shimmering silver look? That'll get you 10, 10, 10s across the board from Beyoncé.

After all, in honor of her upcoming 42nd birthday, the "Alien Superstar" singer has a special request for concertgoers on her Renaissance World Tour.

"Virgo season is upon us," Beyoncé, whose birthday falls on Sept. 4, wrote on her Instagram Story Aug. 22. "This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 - 9.22!"

Indeed, Beyoncé wants to see a glittering crowd.

"We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night," she added. "Everybody mirroring each other's joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome."

Queen Bey ended her message with "See you there!" signing, "Your B at RWT."

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour has so far seen her get in formation alongside 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who made her performance debut in Paris on May 26.

photos
Beyoncé Celebrates 41st Birthday at Party With Kim Kardashian, Adele and More

The Grammy winner also proved she's forever that girl when her makeup stayed intact during a torrential downpour in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 7, as well as when she paid $100,000 for the DC Metro system to remain open for an extra hour so her fans could get safely home amid stormy weather in Maryland the night before.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Another unforgettable aspect of the Renaissance World Tour? Beyoncé's impeccable fashion, which has included a gold Loewe jumpsuit and an Alexander McQueen catsuit.

Keep reading to see more of Beyoncé's looks from the Renaissance World Tour.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
Virgo's Groove
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
Shinin', Shinin', Shinin', Shinin'
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Queen Bey
Mason Poole
Silver Siren
Mason Poole
Lighting Up the Stage
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Mood 4 Eva
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Lady in Red
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Beauty in Blue
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
Alien Superstar
Andrew White
She's That Girl
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Crazy in Love
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
Freakum Dress
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Crazy in Love
