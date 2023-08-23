Sam Levinson Reveals Plans for Zendaya in Euphoria Season 3

Rue's world, Rue's rules.
In fact, Euphoria director Sam Levinson recently heaped praise on Zendaya, the HBO drama's leading lady, while teasing what to expect on her character's journey in the forthcoming third season.
"She's the most competitive person I know, in a good way," he told Elle in an interview published Aug. 23. "She's constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge. She's never complacent."
As such, her character is on a whole new journey in season three, with Sam noting that it will be shot as a "film noir," through the eyes of Rue, in order to "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."
As for what Zendaya herself would like to see happen to her character in her next chapter?
"I would like to explore Rue's sobriety and that journey for her," she told Extra in April 2022 a few months after the season two finale. "We see her in the midst of it. It would be nice to see her closer to the other side."
However, it may be a while before fans are able to catch up with Rue and her East Highland pals as season three is currently on hold due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Additionally, the Euphoria family is also grappling with the loss of Angus Cloud, who died in July at age 25.
Just months before his sudden passing, the actor, who played affable drug dealer Fezco, expressed his excitement at returning to set for season three.
"I can't wait to get back to work with everyone," Angus told E! News in October. "I feel like it's been way too long. I just can't wait to see everyone and working on set again."
Although he wasn't sure what to expect from his character, he praised the show's creator, adding, "but knowing Sam, it will be good."
But despite the prolonged wait between seasons—there were three years between seasons one and two—Colman Domingo explained that it's with good reason.
"We shoot these episodes in like a month each. It takes a while," the Emmy winner, who plays Ali Mohammed, said in his own interview with Extra in 2022. "It takes so long because there are a lot of frames. If you look at the show, there are a lot of tiny, tiny scenes. Sam is very meticulous in such a gorgeous way. It's gonna be worth the wait."
And what better way to countdown the days than with a look back at Euphoria's most talked about moments? Keep scrolling...