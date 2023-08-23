Sam Levinson Reveals Plans for Zendaya in Euphoria Season 3

Watch : Zendaya on Keeping Her Romance With Tom Holland Private

Rue's world, Rue's rules.

In fact, Euphoria director Sam Levinson recently heaped praise on Zendaya, the HBO drama's leading lady, while teasing what to expect on her character's journey in the forthcoming third season.

"She's the most competitive person I know, in a good way," he told Elle in an interview published Aug. 23. "She's constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge. She's never complacent."

As such, her character is on a whole new journey in season three, with Sam noting that it will be shot as a "film noir," through the eyes of Rue, in order to "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."

As for what Zendaya herself would like to see happen to her character in her next chapter?

"I would like to explore Rue's sobriety and that journey for her," she told Extra in April 2022 a few months after the season two finale. "We see her in the midst of it. It would be nice to see her closer to the other side."