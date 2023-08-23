Kylie Jenner's Itty-Bitty Corset Dress Is Her Riskiest Look Yet

Kylie Jenner is living la dolce vita.
The Kardashians star turned up the heat during her Italian vacation, wearing an itty-bitty outfit in an Aug. 22 Instagram post.
While enjoying a late night outing, Kylie looked red hot, hot, hot in a bright cone-shaped bustier that she paired with a beige corset bodice and a coordinating lace-up micro-mini skirt. The 26-year-old kept the focus on her ensemble, wearing minimal accessories which consisted of satin white pumps and a tiny red purse.
As for her glam? Kylie opted for her signature style of nude lips, soft pink cheeks and a messy updo with a few tousled side bangs.
The reality TV star's sizzling fashion moment was a stark contrast to the dainty dress she donned earlier in the day. Channeling cottagecore vibes, Kylie rocked a strapless white dress that featured a corset bodice and flowy bottom half.
She stuck to the theme, enjoying the scenic countryside views during an afternoon picnic, which included champagne, wine and two baskets full of fruit and pastries.
It's safe to say Kylie has been experimenting with her style during her European trip.
Just three days ago, she wore an unexpectedly low-key look: A ruffly blouse with mom jeans. Even fans were taken aback by her ensemble, with one Instagram user writing, "She looks so cute! No makeup and regular clothing—she actually looks so young and absolutely beautiful and adorable!"
Another person shared similar sentiments, adding, "This is Kylie FINALLY looking like a normal girl and I think she is absolutely beautiful."
No matter what vibe Kylie is going for these days, it's clear she's not afraid to switch it up. Keep reading to look back at her fashion evolution over the years.