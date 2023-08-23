Kylie Jenner's Itty-Bitty Corset Dress Is Her Riskiest Look Yet

Watch : Kylie Jenner Inspires NEW Line of Bratz Dolls

Kylie Jenner is living la dolce vita.

The Kardashians star turned up the heat during her Italian vacation, wearing an itty-bitty outfit in an Aug. 22 Instagram post.

While enjoying a late night outing, Kylie looked red hot, hot, hot in a bright cone-shaped bustier that she paired with a beige corset bodice and a coordinating lace-up micro-mini skirt. The 26-year-old kept the focus on her ensemble, wearing minimal accessories which consisted of satin white pumps and a tiny red purse.

As for her glam? Kylie opted for her signature style of nude lips, soft pink cheeks and a messy updo with a few tousled side bangs.

The reality TV star's sizzling fashion moment was a stark contrast to the dainty dress she donned earlier in the day. Channeling cottagecore vibes, Kylie rocked a strapless white dress that featured a corset bodice and flowy bottom half.

She stuck to the theme, enjoying the scenic countryside views during an afternoon picnic, which included champagne, wine and two baskets full of fruit and pastries.