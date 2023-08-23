Tom Sandoval Seeks Punishment for Raquel Leviss Affair in Brutal Special Forces Trailer

Tom Sandoval continues to atone for his sins.
In a new trailer for season two of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the Vanderpump Rules star gets candid about why he wanted to push himself to the limit—both mentally and physically—following the Scandoval controversy on Fox's intense competition.
"The whole country's pissed off at me," the Bravolebrity says in the wake of cheating on ex Ariana Madix with their costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. "I had an affair and I want to take a beating."
And it looks like he gets his wish, as the TomTom co-owner is seen with a bloody nose during one of the winter warfare training exercises.
Also fighting for survival in the snowy New Zealand mountains alongside Sandoval will be fellow contestants Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, JoJo Siwa, Nick Viall, Brian Austin Green, Dez Bryant, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid and Kelly Rizzo.
For some of the stars, the show is a chance to prove their strength. As Green explains in the teaser, "I wanna see what I'm capable of doing."
Meanwhile, for Reid, it's about disproving public misconceptions about her. "I get bullied a lot," the actress says through tears. "I just wish I could be a stronger person.
One of the underwater challenges hits a particularly sensitive nerve for Miller. "My daughter drowned in a neighbor's pool," the Olympian emotionally recounts of the 2018 death of his 19-month-old daughter Emeline. "I guess I want clarity."
But as Directing Staff agent Rudy Reyes notes in the preview, not every recruit will have what it takes to survive the sub-zero temperatures and adrenaline-inducing courses. "For the celebrities coming out on this course, the cold is gonna be the great equalizer," he states. "Few of you, if any, will remain at the end of this course."
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on Fox.
Keep reading for a recap of everything that's happened since VPR's Scandoval controversy.
