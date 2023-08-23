Tom Sandoval Seeks Punishment for Raquel Leviss Affair in Brutal Special Forces Trailer

Watch : Exes Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reunite in New Photo

Tom Sandoval continues to atone for his sins.

In a new trailer for season two of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the Vanderpump Rules star gets candid about why he wanted to push himself to the limit—both mentally and physically—following the Scandoval controversy on Fox's intense competition.

"The whole country's pissed off at me," the Bravolebrity says in the wake of cheating on ex Ariana Madix with their costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. "I had an affair and I want to take a beating."

And it looks like he gets his wish, as the TomTom co-owner is seen with a bloody nose during one of the winter warfare training exercises.

Also fighting for survival in the snowy New Zealand mountains alongside Sandoval will be fellow contestants Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, JoJo Siwa, Nick Viall, Brian Austin Green, Dez Bryant, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid and Kelly Rizzo.