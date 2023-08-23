TikToker VonViddy Dies by Suicide at 32

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Family, friends and fans are mourning the loss of TikToker VonViddy.

The content creator and comedian, born Joe Muchlinski, has passed away at the age of 32, his sister Martha Muchlinski shared. In a video posted to TikTok Aug. 22, Martha said her brother died by suicide.

"I do want to confirm for his fans that he did lose his long battle with mental illness, and he did take his own life," she shared. "TikTok meant a lot to him. It gave him joy. It gave him something to laugh at and to make other people laugh at and he really appreciated that."

Martha went on to note that Joe "fought a really, really long, terrible battle with his mental illness."

"And all we can hope now is that he's at peace," she added. "But I did want to provide that closure for anybody who was a VonViddy fan, just to let you know what happened."