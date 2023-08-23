Heidi Klum Sets the Record Straight on Her Calorie Intake

Watch : Heidi Klum Says She Eats 900 Calories a Day

Heidi Klum wants her fans to take her eating habits with a grain of salt.

The 50-year-old recently set the record straight on her diet, noting that her words were misconstrued about eating 900 calories a day.

"I just got home and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories," she said in an Aug. 22 Instagram Story, following her appearance on America's Got Talent. "I want to say, I don't think I've ever had to count my calories in my life."

The former Victoria's Secret model explained that the misconception about her calorie intake stemmed from an Aug. 20 Instagram Q&A.

"Someone asked me how much I weighed and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed," Heidi noted. "I don't know, people just put things together and just write a bunch of crap."