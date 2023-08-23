Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Says She Was 2 Days Away From Dying Amid Spine Infection

Watch : Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Is Hospitalized

Amanza Smith is sharing an update after her excruciating health journey.

Admitted to L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in June, doctors "found that I had bacteria in my blood, and it had turned into osteomyelitis," the Selling Sunset star detailed to People in a video published Aug. 23. "I've never heard any of these terms until this experience. And osteomyelitis was the infection that was attacking my spine. So, it was deteriorating the bones in my spine."

And she said that if she waited any longer, her chances of survival would have also diminished.

"I almost died," Amanza added. "I was two days away from death, and that doesn't even seem like that could be a real thing."

However, a successful surgery removed some of the infection.

"There was a portion on my lower spine that looked pretty severe," the interior designer continued, "so they decided to do one surgery to just sort of excavate and clear it out and basically wash out the infection to get it away from the bones."