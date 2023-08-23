Sofia Coppola Reacts to 16-Year-Old Daughter Romy’s Viral TikTok About Being Grounded

Watch : "The Bling Ring" Upsets Paris Hilton

Sofia Coppola's number one parenting rule got lost in translation.

The filmmaker recently shared her reaction to the viral TikTok her daughter Romy posted earlier this year in which she made pasta sauce while explaining why she was grounded. And despite the Oscar winner forbidding her kids from social media, she understands why the 16-year-old immediately turned to the medium.

"We were raised to be so private and social media is so opposite of how I grew up," the Priscilla director told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Aug. 23. "So, it was the best way for her to be rebellious."

But while Romy's video was well-received online, there was commentary Sofia could have done without.

"I got a lot of compliments on her filmmaking," the 52-year-old—who shares Romy and Cosima, 12, with husband Thomas Mars—noted. "And comedy. She's funny. But people discussing my parenting publicly is not what I would've hoped for."