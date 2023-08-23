Sofia Coppola Reacts to 16-Year-Old Daughter Romy’s Viral TikTok About Being Grounded

Sofia Coppola's number one parenting rule got lost in translation.
The filmmaker recently shared her reaction to the viral TikTok her daughter Romy posted earlier this year in which she made pasta sauce while explaining why she was grounded. And despite the Oscar winner forbidding her kids from social media, she understands why the 16-year-old immediately turned to the medium.
"We were raised to be so private and social media is so opposite of how I grew up," the Priscilla director told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Aug. 23. "So, it was the best way for her to be rebellious."
But while Romy's video was well-received online, there was commentary Sofia could have done without.
"I got a lot of compliments on her filmmaking," the 52-year-old—who shares Romy and Cosima, 12, with husband Thomas Mars—noted. "And comedy. She's funny. But people discussing my parenting publicly is not what I would've hoped for."
Back in March, Romy posted a since-deleted TikTok video where she invited viewers to "make a vodka pasta sauce with me because I'm grounded."
She went on to explain why she was grounded, sharing she "tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad's credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend."
After debating the difference between an onion and garlic, Romy said she decided to make this video for one simple reason: she was "already grounded" and her parents' "biggest rule is I'm not allowed to have any public social media accounts."
As for the reason why? Well, she cut to a clip of herself holding the Phoenix musician's Grammy award with a sly smile spread across her face.
"Because they don't want me to be a nepotism kid," Romy continued, "but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn't really matter."
Sofia has largely kept her family out of the spotlight, attributing it to wanting her kids to stay grounded.
"I don't want them ever to be jaded," the Marie Antoinette director told The Guardian in 2017. "I never saw the point of taking little kids to movie premieres and stuff. I just want them to have a childhood."