RHOA's Shereé Whitfield Speaks Out About Ex Bob Whitfield's Secret Daughter

Watch : Marlo Hampton & Sheree Whitfield Preview RHOA Season 15 DRAMA

Shereé Whitfield remains unbothered, even after receiving a baby bombshell from her ex Bob Whitfield.

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Aug. 20 episode, the Bravo star was introduced to her ex-husband's daughter Candice, who he kept secret from the She by Shereé founder for 26 years. And during the BravoTV.com after-show, Shereé discussed the shocking revelation with her castmates for the first time publicly.

"From what I gather from my kids is that he's not taking a test," the 53-year-old—who shares son Kairo, 27, and daughter Kaleigh, 24, with Bob—revealed, prompting Marlo Hampton to ask, "So you asked him if it was his daughter?"

Shereé admitted she didn't seek proof, adding, "I never asked him."

Sanya Richards-Ross pointed out Shereé and Bob haven't been together as a couple since splitting in 2007 after seven years of marriage. "You've been out of love with Bob for so long," the Olympian noted. "You're like, 'Who cares?' It's not like it's a new thing."