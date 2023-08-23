RHOA's Shereé Whitfield Speaks Out About Ex Bob Whitfield's Secret Daughter

Shereé Whitfield remains unbothered, even after receiving a baby bombshell from her ex Bob Whitfield.
On The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Aug. 20 episode, the Bravo star was introduced to her ex-husband's daughter Candice, who he kept secret from the She by Shereé founder for 26 years. And during the BravoTV.com after-show, Shereé discussed the shocking revelation with her castmates for the first time publicly.
"From what I gather from my kids is that he's not taking a test," the 53-year-old—who shares son Kairo, 27, and daughter Kaleigh, 24, with Bob—revealed, prompting Marlo Hampton to ask, "So you asked him if it was his daughter?"
Shereé admitted she didn't seek proof, adding, "I never asked him."
Sanya Richards-Ross pointed out Shereé and Bob haven't been together as a couple since splitting in 2007 after seven years of marriage. "You've been out of love with Bob for so long," the Olympian noted. "You're like, 'Who cares?' It's not like it's a new thing."
Shereé agreed, adding, "Or we were together or [she's] right after or between my kids. It was none of that."
However, Kandi Burruss did not think it was cool for Bob to ambush Shereé at the Sip & See she hosted for granddaughter Mecca.
"I'm glad to know he has a relationship with his child, I just wish he would not have just thrown that on everybody," the XScape singer explained, "or thrown it on Shereé at least, because it seemed like the kids already knew."
Kandi also thought Shereé was holding back her honest reaction to the news. "Is she just saving face for us so that she just doesn't seem bothered?" she questioned. "Because, regardless of whether they're not together, she was married to him for years. She has a whole family with him. They have history."
During the episode, Shereé kept relatively cool after meeting Candice while her costars were more vocal about their shock. However, Shereé did quip behind Bob's back, "Been a piece of s--t, still a piece of s--t."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to relive Shereé's most iconic and meme-able RHOA moments ever.
