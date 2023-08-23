Priscilla Presley Addresses Relationship Status With Granddaughter Riley Keough After Estate Agreement

Watch : Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Settle Estate Dispute

When it comes to where Priscilla Presley stands with granddaughter Riley Keough, suspicious minds can wonder no longer.

After all, there is no bad blood to be found. In fact, just a few weeks after the Daisy Jones & the Six star was named sole heir of her mom Lisa Marie Presley's estate, Priscilla shot down rumors of a strained relationship between her and Riley following her daughter's January death.

"Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter," she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published August 23. "Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity. This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we're not agreeing."

In January, Priscilla—who welcomed Lisa Marie with rock ‘n' roll legend Elvis Presley—disputed a 2016 amendment to her late daughter's will which named Riley, along with her half-sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood as well as her late brother Benjamin, as the estate's heirs. A judge ultimately approved Riley as the sole heir to her mother's estate—which includes Graceland—in early August.

And for further proof she and Riley remain on good terms, Priscilla added to THR, "In fact, I'm having dinner with [Riley] tonight. We understand what needs to be done. I'm there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her."