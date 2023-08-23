How Kyle Richards Is Supporting Morgan Wade's Double Mastectomy Journey

Morgan Wade gushed over best friend Kyle Richards and revealed how the Bravo star has been by her side on her health journey as she prepares to undergo a double mastectomy to prevent breast cancer.

Kyle Richards has become a huge source of support during Morgan Wade's time of need.

In fact, the country star recently revealed that—with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's help—she is preparing to undergo a preventative double mastectomy after testing positive for the RAD51D gene, which puts the musician at a much higher risk of getting breast cancer. 

"She helped me connect with some really good surgeons," Morgan told People in an interview published Aug. 23. "We were talking about that and then she had the idea of us doing a documentary and following all this stuff, so we've been out and about. She's just really been there for me with all that."

The Bravo star's family has also been affected by the disease as her mom Kathleen died in 2022 after a battle with breast cancer.

And when it comes to the Kyle's support, Morgan is beyond grateful. "It's just been such a great friendship," the 28-year-old added. "I know that if Kyle vouches for you, you're a good person."

Since become BFFs over the last year and a half, fans have speculated if their relationship is more than platonic—especially after Kyle recently revealed marriage troubles with husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky. However, the two continue to shoot down romance speculation.

Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

"We're friends," Morgan insisted. "The Internet's a dumb place."

But the "Fall in Love With Me" singer didn't hold back when gushing over her bestie.

"She's extremely smart when it comes to business and how to mentally ignore s--t," Morgan noted of the 54-year-old. "The thing about Kyle is people see her on reality television, but I've got to meet her outside of that, and I don't watch the show so it's not like I'm seeing this perspective of her. I've seen her in real life and she's been such a great person to have in my corner to help me navigate stuff. I didn't have anybody like that, and all this stuff was so new to me."

Keep reading for the most inspirational quotes from celebrity breast cancer survivors.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hoda Kotb

"I think after overcoming breast cancer, you sort of become fearless and somehow going up to your boss to talk about a possible promotion doesn't seem like such a daunting task anymore." —TODAY show co-anchor to Cosmopolitan

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Wanda Sykes

"My scars? I barely see them. I feel whole; I really do. Because every day, I get to say, 'There's no cancer.' I'm healthy, and that's beautiful." —Actress and comedian to People

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Giuliana Rancic

"'Everything will be OK in the end. If it's not OK, it's not the end.' Ever since I was diagnosed with breast cancer, this quote has been my mantra. These words have been my anthem, my inspiration, my comfort and my prayer."" — E! News co-anchor on Instagram

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Shannen Doherty

"Ultimately, they're just breasts right? I mean, I love them, they're mine, they're beautiful, but in the grand scheme of things, I would rather be alive and I would rather grow old with my husband." —Beverly Hills, 90210 star on Dr. Oz

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Christina Applegate

"I laughed more in the hospital than I ever have in my life, making fun of all the weird things that were happening to me. My friends would walk in with this sad look, and I would throw something at them and say, 'Come on! This isn't the end of the world!'" —Dead to Me actress to Women's Health

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Rita Wilson

"Try to find the moments in your day that give you joy and give you happiness, because there's still time to laugh, and life is going on." —Actress, singer and producer on the TODAY show

Matt Crossick/PA Wire
Kylie Minogue

"It takes hard work, it takes determination, you have to be relentless, you have to work through the tears and the pain and all that kind of stuff. But you can't do any of that without the people who love you and support you." —Australian pop singer at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Kathy Bates

"I don't have breasts—so why do I have to pretend like I do? That stuff isn't important. I'm just grateful to have been born at a time when the research made it possible for me to survive. I feel so incredibly lucky to be alive." —American Horror Story actress to WebMD

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sheryl Crow

"My lesson was, in my diagnosis and laying on the radiation table every single morning for seven weeks, was nobody can take care of me but me. And I wasn't doing that...I had to reflect and had to remember who it was I came in as and had to really sort of redefine my life." —Singer-Songwriter to NPR

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

"I'm not someone who likes looking back. I look forward. That's how I operate. We'll finish an episode, and I am just ready for the next thing. I'm always just moving on, you know?" —Veep actress to InStyle

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Olivia Newton-John

"I am positive about my life and about my journey, and I hope that can touch other people to be positive about theirs... I'm happy if I'm entertaining people, but I'm happiest when I'm helping people." —Grease actress to Entertainment Tonight

