How Kyle Richards Is Supporting Morgan Wade's Double Mastectomy Journey

Watch : Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Address Dating Rumors

Kyle Richards has become a huge source of support during Morgan Wade's time of need.

In fact, the country star recently revealed that—with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's help—she is preparing to undergo a preventative double mastectomy after testing positive for the RAD51D gene, which puts the musician at a much higher risk of getting breast cancer.

"She helped me connect with some really good surgeons," Morgan told People in an interview published Aug. 23. "We were talking about that and then she had the idea of us doing a documentary and following all this stuff, so we've been out and about. She's just really been there for me with all that."

The Bravo star's family has also been affected by the disease as her mom Kathleen died in 2022 after a battle with breast cancer.

And when it comes to the Kyle's support, Morgan is beyond grateful. "It's just been such a great friendship," the 28-year-old added. "I know that if Kyle vouches for you, you're a good person."