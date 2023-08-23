How Kyle Richards Is Supporting Morgan Wade's Double Mastectomy Journey

Kyle Richards has become a huge source of support during Morgan Wade's time of need.
In fact, the country star recently revealed that—with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's help—she is preparing to undergo a preventative double mastectomy after testing positive for the RAD51D gene, which puts the musician at a much higher risk of getting breast cancer.
"She helped me connect with some really good surgeons," Morgan told People in an interview published Aug. 23. "We were talking about that and then she had the idea of us doing a documentary and following all this stuff, so we've been out and about. She's just really been there for me with all that."
The Bravo star's family has also been affected by the disease as her mom Kathleen died in 2022 after a battle with breast cancer.
And when it comes to the Kyle's support, Morgan is beyond grateful. "It's just been such a great friendship," the 28-year-old added. "I know that if Kyle vouches for you, you're a good person."
Since become BFFs over the last year and a half, fans have speculated if their relationship is more than platonic—especially after Kyle recently revealed marriage troubles with husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky. However, the two continue to shoot down romance speculation.
"We're friends," Morgan insisted. "The Internet's a dumb place."
But the "Fall in Love With Me" singer didn't hold back when gushing over her bestie.
"She's extremely smart when it comes to business and how to mentally ignore s--t," Morgan noted of the 54-year-old. "The thing about Kyle is people see her on reality television, but I've got to meet her outside of that, and I don't watch the show so it's not like I'm seeing this perspective of her. I've seen her in real life and she's been such a great person to have in my corner to help me navigate stuff. I didn't have anybody like that, and all this stuff was so new to me."
Keep reading for the most inspirational quotes from celebrity breast cancer survivors.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)