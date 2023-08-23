Vanessa Bryant Sends Message to Late Husband Kobe Bryant on What Would've Been His 45th Birthday

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Sends Daughter Flowers Signed From Kobe

Vanessa Bryant will love Kobe Bryant always and forever.

On what would've been the basketball legend's 45th birthday, Vanessa shared a touching tribute in his honor on social media. Alongside a series of photos featuring the couple throughout the years shared to Instagram Aug. 23, she wrote, "Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever."

The 41-year-old's carousel of photos included a glimpse of the pair side-by-side during various occasions, including when Kobe won an Academy Award in 2018 for Best Animated Short Film.

Her dedication to the NBA star comes a little more than three years after he and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant died in a tragic January 2020 helicopter crash.

Since then, Vanessa—who is also mom to Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4—has made sure to keep her husband close, especially during important milestones. In fact, her tribute comes just one day after Vanessa sent her eldest daughter a floral bouquet, signed by Kobe, to mark the first day of Natalia's junior year at the University of Southern California.