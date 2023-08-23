Selena Gomez's Sex and the City Reenactment Gets the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From Kim Cattrall

Watch : Selena Gomez Announces New Music, Teases Next Album

Raise a cosmo to Selena Gomez's new video.

The singer recently received praise from Kim Cattrall after reenacting one of her character Samantha Jones' scenes from Sex and the City. In an Aug. 22 video posted on Selena's social media channels to promote her new song "Single Soon," she mouthed the words to part of a season one episode in which Samantha received a call from a married man named Ken (with whom she'd had an affair) and he professes his love.

"It's over!" he tells her about his marriage. "I told my wife."

However, Samantha—issuing a now-iconic response—asks a simple, "Who is this?"

And Kim couldn't get enough of Selena's post, tweeting, "I approve this message…"

It's a big week for both stars. After all, Selena releases "Single Soon" on Aug. 25, just one day after Kim is set to make a cameo on the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That… season two finale. Her return for the Aug. 24 episode comes after the actress, who didn't appear in season one of the Max series, had previously said she wasn't interested in reprising her role of Samantha (although, fans did see Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw text Samantha during the last finale).