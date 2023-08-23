Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Set the Record Straight on Their Relationship Status

Watch : Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Are Open to Marriage in the Future

He has put a ring on it—but not that kind.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are clarifying their relationship status after rumors of their engagement abounded after the Real Housewives of Miami star was photographed with a ring on that finger and Marcus told paparazzi he was on the hunt for a wedding venue.

"First topic is 'Marcus is looking for a wedding venue,'" he opened the August 22 episode of the couple's Separation Anxiety podcast. "Obviously, we were at dinner the other night, and paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there are wedding plans in the works."

The 32-year-old continued, "And I think I responded in a cheeky way. You know I told them we were looking for a location, and that it's in the works."

And it seems that off-hand comment was enough to convince the couple's friends and family that the couple had taken a major step in their relationship.

"I had a hundred calls," Larsa responded. "And text messages of people congratulating us. And I was like, "I'm so excited! But no, we're not engaged.'"

The 49-year-old, who was previously married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, added, "But you did give me a promise ring."