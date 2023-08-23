AGT's Howie Mandel Jokes Sofía Vergara Is "In the Market" Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce

Watch : Here's What Sofia Vergara Is Asking for in Joe Manganiello Divorce

Break out the buzzer.

Howie Mandel decided to shine the spotlight on Sofía Vergara's relationship status during a recent episode of America's Got Talent.

It all happened on Aug. 22 when 12-year-old competitor Brynn Cummings performed a magic and ventriloquism act in which she asked fellow judge Heidi Klum to help her puppet find an eligible bachelor. But after the performance, Howie told Brynn she should have picked Sofía—who is divorcing her husband Joe Manganiello—to assist with the routine instead of Heidi, who is married to Tom Kaulitz.

"If I have one word of advice," he said, "if you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofía 'cause she's in the market right now."

While Sofía laughed off Howie's comment—exclaiming "yes" as she threw her hands in the air—host Terry Crews tried to change the subject.

"No," he replied. "No, we are not doing that here."