Khloe Kardashian Fiercely Defends Sister Kim Kardashian From Body-Shaming Comment

Khloe Kardashian is keeping up with the comment section.

After the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself in a sheer body-hugging dress to Instagram Aug. 22, her sister Kim Kardashian was one of the first to praise the 39-year-old, writing underneath her post, "WOW WOW WOW!!!!"

However, it was the responses to Kim's comment that captured Khloe's attention, with one user in particular writing to the 42-year-old, "hey Pamper booty." This, in turn, led to her stepping in to answer on her sister's behalf, writing back, "hey blocked brows."

But it didn't stop there, as another user chimed in to defend the initial comment, writing that they'd "rather have blocked brows that's easy [to take] off than a saggy diaper." And to this, Khloe had an even more fiery reaction.

"Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate," the reality star wrote. "That ass is ass'n but you do you baby, that's why we have so many flavors. Not everyone has the same taste. Sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love."