Zendaya and Jason Derulo’s Hairstylist Fires Nanny for Secretly Filming Client

A celebrity hairstylist says she had to give her nanny the chop.

Sarah Shears—a hairdresser whose clientele includes the likes of Zendaya, Jason Derulo and Chris Brown—recently shared that she had to let her nanny go after she "violated everyone's privacy" during an appointment.

"It has been brought to my attention that my nanny was filming during a client's appointment without consent," Sarah wrote in an Aug. 22 Instagram Story post. "She violated everyone's privacy. She was immediately terminated and I will not tolerate that behavior in my home or salon environment. My goal is to keep all my clients safe and comfortable."

Sarah ended her note with a message about searching for a replacement, adding, "Also...Looking for a great nanny who won't do moronic things, hmu."

The celebrity hairstylist's note came on the heels of her client Zendaya showing off her latest new 'do. In a mirror selfie posted to Instagram Stories Aug. 22, the Euphoria star shared a glimpse at her shoulder-length lob (similar to the style that Jennifer Aniston had while starring on Friends), tagging Sarah in her snap.