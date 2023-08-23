See Nick Jonas Carry Daughter Malti in IKEA Basket on Central Park Outing With Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra photographed her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti enjoying a sweet father-daughter moment at New York City's Central Park.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Aug 23, 2023 3:03 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesNick JonasCeleb KidsCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra
Watch: Nick Jonas' New Pic With Baby Malti May Be the Cutest Ever

S.O.S—these photos of Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas will melt your heart.

While posting images of her August travels, Priyanka Chopra shared adorable snapshots of a family outing with husband Nick and Malti, 19 months, enjoying a summer day in New York City.

The Jonas Brothers singer—clad in a Boot Hill Saloon tank top and black shorts—is seen carrying his baby girl in an IKEA wicker basket through Central Park. Malti, dressed in gray overalls from Rylee + Cru and a pink headband, comfortably sat inside for the ride.

Other photos from the day show Priyanka, wearing a cropped white shirt and denim shorts, standing nearby Malti as the little girl explored some of the iconic rock formations. The couple was also photographed holding hands with Malti as they took a stroll down a street.

Priyanka captioned her Aug. 21 Instagram carousel, which also featured photos of Malti playing with toys and gazing at a skyline, "August magic."

photos
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Romance Rewind

Nick and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas touched down in New York ahead of their two back-to-back concerts on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 at Yankee Stadium, where the band kicked off their world tour.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Rumer Willis Admits Her Baby Girl's Name Came From Text Typo

2

Zendaya's New Hair Transformation Is Giving Rachel From Friends

3

Drew Barrymore Exits Stage in NYC as Man Tells Her "I Need to See You"

The brothers rang in the big day with a message posted to Instagram on Aug. 12, writing, "Tonight is a celebration of the journey we've been on for the last 18 years with you!"

Instagram

As for Nick, the "Jealous" singer marked the beginning of the milestone tour with a special shoutout to his biggest fans.

"From sound check to the stage with my girls," he wrote alongside photos of Malti and Priyanka. "Yankees night one was beyond words. Can't wait for night two tonight."

Keep reading for more sweet looks into Nick and Priyanka's family life.

Instagram
NYC Visit

The family stepped out for a day in New York's Central Park in August 2023.

Instagram
Little Mountaineer

Priyanka captioned the images, "August magic."

Instagram
Bundle of Joy

Nick gave his daughter a lift during their outing in the park.

Instagram
Mini-Me

Malti lovingly tended to look-alike doll with a matching set of PJs and headband.

Instagram
Monogrammed 'Fit

The little girl rocked an "M" denim jacket for a summer outing.

Instagram
Beach Babes

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 41st birthday with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie in July 2023.

Instagram
Smiles All Around

"July was a movie," Nick captioned a carousal of their vacation photos, including a photo of himself and Malti—clad in a Posh Peanut bucket hat—on a yacht together.

Nicolas Gerardin / @nicolasgerardin
Official Portrait

Nick shared a father-daughter photo with Malti—taken by professional photographer Nicolas Gerardin—in June 2023 amid the Jonas Brothers' performance at Capital's Summertime Ball in England.

Instagram
Mommy and Me

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malti bundle up during a December 2022 scroll around New Jersey.

Instagram
A Trip to Remember

Priyanka pointed to Malti's first visit to India as one of the most memorable moments from her motherhood journey so far during an April appearance on The Jess Cagle Show

"MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings," Priyanka captioned a series o photos from the occasion on Instagram. 

Instagram
Holiday Spirit

The White Tiger star took her baby girl to see the Christmas lights around the neighborhood.

Instagram
Home Sweet Home

Priyanka captioned this sweet Instagram photo on Nov. 10, 2022, "Home."

Instagram
Diwali

Nick and Priyanka celebrated Diwali with their little girl in October 2022.

Instagram
Family Celebration

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my [heart emoji]," the actress wrote on Instagram Oct. 25, 2022. "Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all."

Instagram
Pool Party

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Quantico enjoy a pool day with Malti.

Instagram
Little Baby, Big Apple

Priyanka shared this cute photo of Malti checking out the streets of New York City during her "first trip" to the Big Apple.

Instagram
Twinning

"Love like no other," Priyanka wrote on Instagram August 21, 2022.

Instagram
Aquarium Trip

The couple had a family day with Malti at the aquarium in December 2022.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Rumer Willis Admits Her Baby Girl's Name Came From Text Typo

2

Zendaya's New Hair Transformation Is Giving Rachel From Friends

3

Drew Barrymore Exits Stage in NYC as Man Tells Her "I Need to See You"

4

Tom Brady Shares Birthday Tribute to His & Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack

5

Angelina Jolie Gets Her Middle Fingers Tattooed With Mystery Message