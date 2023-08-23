See Nick Jonas Carry Daughter Malti in IKEA Basket on Central Park Outing With Priyanka Chopra

Watch : Nick Jonas' New Pic With Baby Malti May Be the Cutest Ever

S.O.S—these photos of Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas will melt your heart.

While posting images of her August travels, Priyanka Chopra shared adorable snapshots of a family outing with husband Nick and Malti, 19 months, enjoying a summer day in New York City.

The Jonas Brothers singer—clad in a Boot Hill Saloon tank top and black shorts—is seen carrying his baby girl in an IKEA wicker basket through Central Park. Malti, dressed in gray overalls from Rylee + Cru and a pink headband, comfortably sat inside for the ride.

Other photos from the day show Priyanka, wearing a cropped white shirt and denim shorts, standing nearby Malti as the little girl explored some of the iconic rock formations. The couple was also photographed holding hands with Malti as they took a stroll down a street.

Priyanka captioned her Aug. 21 Instagram carousel, which also featured photos of Malti playing with toys and gazing at a skyline, "August magic."