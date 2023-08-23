Teen Mackenzie Shirilla Reads Tearful Statement Denying She Intentionally Murdered Boyfriend

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Mackenzie Shirilla shared an emotional message after she was convicted of killing her boyfriend and a friend last summer.

The Ohio teen, who received to two concurrent sentences for 15 years to life in prison on Aug. 21, read a statement in court saying she did not intentionally murder boyfriend Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19.

Noting she was "so deeply sorry" for her actions, Shirilla told the victims' families, "I would never let this happen or do it on purpose. I wish I could remember what happened. I'm just so sorry. I'm heartbroken."

Shirilla continued, "We were all friends and [Russo] was my soulmate. I wish I could take all your pain away. I'm so sorry. And to my family, thank you for the support and all the love you guys give. Thank you for fighting with me."

Around 5:30 a.m. on July 31, 2022, then 17-year-old Shirilla crashed her car into a brick building in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville, Ohio, while driving 100 miles per hour, per NBC News. Her two passengers Russo and Flanagan were pronounced dead at the scene.