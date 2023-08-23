See the Moment Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Daughter Olympia Met Her Baby Sister

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian recently welcomed a baby girl named Adira River Ohanian. Now, see the moment their oldest child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., meet her little sister.

Love was all around when Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's daughter Olympia became a big sister.

Shortly after the couple announced that they had welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Adira, Alexis shared photos of his 5-year-old meeting her newborn sibling. As seen in images posted to Instagram Aug. 22, Olympia—clad in a pink dress with her nails painted blue—was all-smiles as the Reddit co-founder held the family's newest addition in his arms.

"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian," the 40-year-old captioned the snapshots. "I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful."

In his post, Alexis also showed his appreciation for Serena, 41, and called her "the GMOAT" a.k.a. the greatest mother of all time.

"You've now given me another incomparable gift," he added. " I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister."

photos
Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's Cutest Moments

News of Adira's birth comes three months after Serena debuted her baby bump at the 2023 Met Gala. According to the retired tennis pro, she and Alexis—who tied the knot in 2017—kept the pregnancy a secret from Olympia until moments before they stepped onto the red carpet for fear that she'd spill the beans.

 

Instagram/Alexis Ohanian

"Remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother?" Serena asked Olympia in a YouTube video filmed on the morning of the prestigious fashion event. "Well, we went to the doctor, and it turns out I'm not getting fat but I have a baby in my belly."

 

Instagram/Alexis Ohanian

The little one's response? "Are you kidding me?" Olympia asked her parents, before jumping up to hug her mom. "I'm so excited!"

For more adorable moments from Olympia, keep reading.

Instagram
Smart and Strong

...Like Her Mama.

Instagram
Sleeping Beauty

Zzzzzz...

Snapchat / Serena Williams
Mommy and Daughter

Serena and her little girl love Snapchat!

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

"Making moves," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.

Instagram
Baby's First Halloween

"When you realize you're the hero Gotham needs," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.

Instagram
Bath Time

Serena posted on her Instagram page this photo of Alexis and baby Alexis, writing, "We love bath time."

Instagram
Bling

Serena showcases her new wedding ring in this adorable pic of her daughter.

Instagram
Teddy Bear Cutie

"Wait till I see you S," read the caption to this photo, posted on the child's Instagram page in December 2017.

Instagram
Quality Time With Auntie

Olympia appears with Serena's sister Isha Price.

Instagram
Pow!

"Dad & I hit the gym hard today," read the caption to this photo, posted on the child's Instagram page in December 2017.

Instagram
Twinning

Mommy and daughter are twinsies!

Instagram
New Year's Eve

The happy mama has some fun on Snapchat.

Instagram
Dress Up Time

Serena's baby girl rocks a Janie and Jack's striped sweater dress on Instagram Stories. 

Instagram
Sock Hop Style

Introducing the most stylish mother-daughter duo!

Insatagram/Serena Williams
Coolest Kid

Olympia meets LL Cool J.

Insatagram/Serena Williams
Twinsies

Serena and Olympia rock matching pink.

Insatagram/Serena Williams
Sleeping Beauty

Even though she's dressed like Snow White, Olympia channels Sleeping Beauty during nap time.

Insatagram/Serena Williams
Tea Time

"olympiaohanian loves her afternoon tea," Serena captioned this July 2022 snap, "and cheering for mama."

Instagram/Serena Williams
Zoom Squad

Olympia rides around a golf car with mom Serena and dad Alexis Ohanian Sr.

Instagram/Alexis Ohanian
Big Sister Alert

Olympia became a big sister when Serena gave birth to daughter Adira River Ohanian in August 2023.

Instagram/Alexis Ohanian
Precious Moments

The tiny tot is all smiles when she meets her little sister for the first time.

