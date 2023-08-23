See the Moment Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Daughter Olympia Met Her Baby Sister

Watch : Serena Williams Welcomes Baby No. 2

Love was all around when Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's daughter Olympia became a big sister.

Shortly after the couple announced that they had welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Adira, Alexis shared photos of his 5-year-old meeting her newborn sibling. As seen in images posted to Instagram Aug. 22, Olympia—clad in a pink dress with her nails painted blue—was all-smiles as the Reddit co-founder held the family's newest addition in his arms.

"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian," the 40-year-old captioned the snapshots. "I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful."

In his post, Alexis also showed his appreciation for Serena, 41, and called her "the GMOAT" a.k.a. the greatest mother of all time.

"You've now given me another incomparable gift," he added. " I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister."