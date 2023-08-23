Zendaya's New Hair Transformation Is Giving Rachel From Friends

Watch : Tom Holland Says He's "Lucky" to Have Zendaya's Love

Zendaya is pivoting to a new look.

The Euphoria star proved that her hairstyle is never stuck in second gear by recently updating her 'do. As seen in a mirror selfie posted on her Instagram Story Aug. 22, Zendaya rocked a shoulder-length lob—one that's similar to the iconic cut Jennifer Aniston had during her time on Friends—as she struck a fierce pose in a white tee, blue jeans and brown belt.

With her layers perfectly tousled around to frame her face, the 26-year-old captioned the photo, "Needed a little refresh."

This was not the first time Zendaya opted for a shorter tresses. Back in December, the Emmy winner turned heads with a caramel-colored bob at an Euphoria event in Los Angeles. At the time, she playfully addressed her haircut by sharing a meme of the character Agent Wendy Pleakley from the 2002 Disney film Lilo & Stitch with the text, "When bitches get a lil bob."

She added in the caption, "Me...I'm bitches."