Rumer Willis Admits Her Baby Girl's Name Came From Text Typo

Rumer Willis just gave the whole nine yards on her baby girl's unique name.
The actress welcomed Louetta with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas in April, officially making Bruce Willis and Demi Moore grandparents. While Rumer—whose sisters are Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29—grew up around uncommon names, she never meant to pass one down to the next generation.
"We were thinking about the name Loretta, and it was a typo," the 35-year-old explained of her daughter ended up with the moniker in an Aug. 22 interview with People. "Her dad and I were texting, and he left the 'R' out of Loretta, and it was just Louetta."
Rumer recalled immediately replying with "'I love that,'" adding it felt like "one of those kind of divine intervention universe moments, and we figured it out actually quite early in my pregnancy."
"I fell in love with the name so much, so early on, that I was then worried that it wouldn't work," she admitted. "But then she came out, and I mean, to me, at least right now, I was going to name her Lou, whether she was a boy or a girl."
In fact, Rumer said "versatility" was one of the big reasons why she and Derek settled on the name Louetta.
"If she doesn't feel like a Louetta, she can go by Lou, she can go by Etta," the Empire alum shared. "She can go change it up throughout her life. Whatever she wants."
As for her own identity, Rumer feels she's evolved into a new being since becoming a mom. As she noted in an Aug. 18 Instagram post, "This past year has come with so much growth, so many challenges and fears to overcome but right along side more joy than I could ever imagine. I truly learned what it is to surrender into the deepest core of myself and find a strength and a primal power I didn't know I had."
"This new version of me is someone I love more than I ever thought I could," she added. "I feel more comfortable in my skin. More confident than I ever imagined. I have known for so many years that being a mother would bring me into alignment with a divine purpose I have always felt and to known that my intuition was right has given me a trust within myself that I am so deeply grateful for."
