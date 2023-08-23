Rumer Willis Admits Her Baby Girl's Name Came From Text Typo

Watch : Rumer Willis Gives Birth, Shares First Photo of Newborn

Rumer Willis just gave the whole nine yards on her baby girl's unique name.

The actress welcomed Louetta with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas in April, officially making Bruce Willis and Demi Moore grandparents. While Rumer—whose sisters are Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29—grew up around uncommon names, she never meant to pass one down to the next generation.

"We were thinking about the name Loretta, and it was a typo," the 35-year-old explained of her daughter ended up with the moniker in an Aug. 22 interview with People. "Her dad and I were texting, and he left the 'R' out of Loretta, and it was just Louetta."

Rumer recalled immediately replying with "'I love that,'" adding it felt like "one of those kind of divine intervention universe moments, and we figured it out actually quite early in my pregnancy."

"I fell in love with the name so much, so early on, that I was then worried that it wouldn't work," she admitted. "But then she came out, and I mean, to me, at least right now, I was going to name her Lou, whether she was a boy or a girl."