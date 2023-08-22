Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She Was Almost Fired From Sabrina After Underwear Photoshoot

Watch : Melissa Joan Hart SKEPTICAL About Sabrina The Teenage Witch Reunion

Melissa Joan Hart nearly conjured up a Sabrina the Teenage Witch scandal in the late ‘90s.

In fact, as the actress, who played the titular teen witch on the ABC and The WB sitcom recalled, the show was nearly canceled during its third season over her October 1999 Maxim front cover in which she's posed in her underwear.

"While I'm at my party that's at Planet Hollywood, some of my clothes were being dedicated there," the 47-year-old shared on the August 21 episode of the Pod Meets World podcast, "my lawyer shows up and goes, 'You did a photoshoot for Maxim magazine? You're being sued and fired from your show, so don't talk to the press, don't do anything.'"

Melissa noted that at the time she responded, "I did what my publicist told me to do, I did a photo shoot for Maxim. It's Maxim! Like of course you're gonna be in your underwear."

In the image, the then 23-year-old Melissa is wearing black underwear and is holding a white shirt over her topless chest. However, as she clarified, the issue ultimately came down to the magazine using Sabrina's name on the front cover, rather than Melissa's real name.