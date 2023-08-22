Angelina Jolie Gets Her Middle Fingers Tattooed With Mystery Message

Watch : Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Is All Grown-Up in RARE Public Outing

Girl, ink-terrupted.

Angelina Jolie recently added to her body art collection during a recent outing in New York City. As seen in a photo shared by tattoo artist Mr. K, the Eternals star—clad in an outfit she was spotted in on Aug. 18 during a lunch with 19-year-old son Pax—got two designs inked on the inside of her middle fingers.

However, details of her tats were blurred out in the image.

"Still can't believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her," Mr. K wrote in an Aug. 22 Instagram post, tagging the 48-year-old. "Guess what she got on her palm?"

Due to the unique placement of the mystery tattoos, many fans speculated in the comments section that Angelina opted for a few choice words. "'Frick' 'off,'" one Instagram user guessed, while another commenter quipped, "middle / finger."

For what it's worth, the designs were likely drawn by a single needle—as that is Mr. K's specialty.