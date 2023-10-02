Save Up to 30% On Sacheu Beauty Gua Sha Tools, Serums & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Sacheu Beauty was founded by Sarah Cheung with three key goals. One, to bring "hygienic beauty tools" to its customers. Two, to offer "effective, skin-barrier conscious formulas" to use with them. And three, to combine these tools and serums for "bouncy, resilient," and glowing skin.
So, yes: This skincare brand is not just cute, but designed to capital-W work. Per the website, they achieve this by sticking to "efficacious ingredients that directly improve skin health and support the [skin's] barrier. These ingredients are both "naturally sourced [and] lab created," since Sacheu Beauty is committed to avoiding fragrances, essential oils and dyes.
Or in their words: "Marketing fluff." This ethos has resulted in "simple, non-irritating and truly effective skincare," that's easy to incorporate into your everyday routine.
Oh, and a ton of it is on sale. Scroll on to shop Sacheu Beauty's essentials for serums, Gua Sha, and more — and get ready to save as much as 30%, too!
Sacheu Beauty Gua Sha Starter Kit
The starter kit offers everything you need to introduce Gua Sha into your skincare routine: Sacheu Beauty's signature Skin Slick serum and a Gua Sha sculpting tool to accompany it. Ahh. I feel less puffy and more relaxed already.
Sacheu Beauty Gua Sha Kit
"Gua Sha head-to-toe with our face and body Gua Sha duo," writes Sacheu Beauty. Gua Sha comes from "traditional Chinese medicine for tissue healing," and is meant "aid in lymphatic drainage, relieve muscle tension, and give the skin a lifted and firmed appearance" with continued use over time.
Sacheu Beauty The OG Kit
The Slick Skin serum is "specifically designed to perfectly complement" Sacheu's Gua Sha and Facial Roller tools to "create sufficient slip during facial massage while restoring your skin barrier." You'll find all three in this classic kit for self-care.
Sacheu Beauty The Basics Kit
These skincare essentials — a gentle cleansing balm and the overnight moisturizer — were "created with your skin barrier in mind." The brand crafted these with "nourishing, fragrance-free, and non-irritating formulas," so they're ideally suitable for all skin types.
Sacheu Beauty Heavy Metal Kit
This cheekily named set includes a trio of the brand's stainless steel "heroes," plus a stand to keep them organized.
Sacheu Beauty The Essentials Kit
Sacheu Beauty's three essentials? Brightening your skin, treating blemishes, and conditioning your lips. That's why their Essentials Kit includes one product for each concern: A lactic tonic, a spot eraser, and a sweet balm.
Sacheu Beauty Fresh Start Kit - Roller + Cleanser
Per the brand, "the nourishing and emollient ingredients in Breakup Balm provide are a perfect slip agent for facial massage with the dual-sided facial roller." As a result, this duo is "made for people who prefer to do their cleansing and massaging at the same time!"
Sacheu Beauty Skin Barrier Boosting Kit
Sacheu Beauty's self-care set includes a trio of soothing and smoothing goodies: A Slick Skin serum, We Occlusive moisturizer, and a Gua Sha tool to bring it all home.
Sacheu Beauty Complete Massage Toolkit
Here, you'll find the Gua Sha tool and the Two-Sided Facial Roller combined for one soothing ritual kit.
FYI, the Stuart Weitzman sale at Saks Off Fifth is one you won't want to miss out on either.