The Fate of And Just Like That Revealed

If you couldn't help but wonder whether And Just Like That will be back for more, the answer is a resounding yes.
Max announced on Aug. 22 that the Sex and the City revival starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis has been renewed for season three. And according to creator Michael Patrick King, fans can expect a lot more Big Apple antics from Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate their love lives, careers and friendships.
"We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors," King shared in a statement. "And Just Like That…here comes season three."
In addition to the iconic trio, season two also costarred Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman, as well as returning SATC stars John Corbett, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler.
The renewal news comes two days before original SATC costar Kim Cattrall is set to make a highly anticipated cameo on the show's Aug. 24 season two finale.
And while viewers are dying to see exactly how Cattrall's Samantha Jones pops up in the episode, Parker previously admitted to being disappointed that the surprise appearance got leaked back in May.
"Couldn't have been more upset," Parker told Andy Cohen in June. "It's a big bummer because it would have been so like, fireworks in the middle. Also, because we want to make sure that expectations are real."
However, the 58-year-old did promise the convo between her and Cattrall's characters will make longtime fans very happy.
"It's a little exchange that is happy and it says everything about their relationship," Parker told Cohen. "It comes at a significant moment in the series."
