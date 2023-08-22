The Fate of And Just Like That Revealed

Find out if the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That has been renewed or canceled on Max following season two.

If you couldn't help but wonder whether And Just Like That will be back for more, the answer is a resounding yes.

Max announced on Aug. 22 that the Sex and the City revival starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis has been renewed for season three. And according to creator Michael Patrick King, fans can expect a lot more Big Apple antics from Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate their love lives, careers and friendships.

"We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors," King shared in a statement. "And Just Like That…here comes season three."

In addition to the iconic trio, season two also costarred Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman, as well as returning SATC stars John Corbett, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler.

The renewal news comes two days before original SATC costar Kim Cattrall is set to make a highly anticipated cameo on the show's Aug. 24 season two finale.

And while viewers are dying to see exactly how Cattrall's Samantha Jones pops up in the episode, Parker previously admitted to being disappointed that the surprise appearance got leaked back in May.

"Couldn't have been more upset," Parker told Andy Cohen in June. "It's a big bummer because it would have been so like, fireworks in the middle. Also, because we want to make sure that expectations are real."

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

However, the 58-year-old did promise the convo between her and Cattrall's characters will make longtime fans very happy.

"It's a little exchange that is happy and it says everything about their relationship," Parker told Cohen. "It comes at a significant moment in the series."

CBS
Cancelled: All Rise

OWN announced the courtroom drama's third season will be its last with the final 10 episodes airing fall 2023.

Richard Phibbs/Paramount+
Renewed: RuPaul's Drag Race & </>All Stars

Both RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars are returning for seasons 16 and nine respectively.

Hulu
Renewed: The Kardashians

The Hulu docu-series returns for season four Sept. 28.

HGTV
Renewed: THe Flipping El Moussas

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa's HGTV docu-series has been renewed for a second season.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max
Renewed: And Just Like That

Max announced the Sex and the City revival will be back for season three next year.

Emmanuel Guimier/AMC
Renewed: Daryl Dixon

The Walking Dead spinoff is returning for season two, AMC announced at Comic-Con 2023.

Patrick McElhenney/FX
Renewed: Welcome to Wrexham

The FX series about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's soccer club Wrexham A.F.C. announced that season two returns Sept. 12.

Peter Kramer/AMC
Renewed: Dead City

The Walking Dead spinoff is returning for season two, AMC announced at Comic-Con 2023.

Apple TV+
Ending: Physical

Rose Byrne's dark comedy returns to Apple TV+ for its third and final season Aug. 2.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty
Renewed: American Idol

Katy PerryLuke Bryan and Lionel Richie will all be returning as judges for the ABC singing competition's upcoming 22nd season.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Renewed: Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

Bravo's Summer House spinoff Martha's Vineyard, featuring an all-Black cast of friends, has been renewed for season two.

Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO
Cancelled: A Black Lady Sketch Show

HBO's Emmy-winning comedy series—created, written and starring Robin Thede—will end with its fourth season later this year.

Netflix
Ending: Sex Education

Netflix's coming-of-age comedy returns for its fourth and finale season Sept. 21.

CBS/Universal Television
Cancelled: Magnum P.I.

The remake, which moved to NBC from CBS last year, will end after its fifth season in 2023.

Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+
Cancelled: Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

The Paramount+ series, which is set in 1954 and explores the story of how Grease's iconic girl clique originated, has been cancelled after one season.

Peacock
Renewed: Bupkis

Pete Davidson's Peacock comedy loosely based on his own life has been renewed for a second season.

Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Renewed: Nine Perfect Strangers

Hulu is bringing back Nicole Kidman as unorthodox wellness guru Masha for season two of the drama, Deadline reported June 21.

Netflix
Renewed: XO, Kitty

The To All the Boys spinoff show is getting a second season, Netflix announced June 14.

FX
Ending: Reservation Dogs

FX's comedy about four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma returns for its third and final season Aug. 2.

paramount
Cancelled: Queen of the Universe

The drag queen singing competition, produced by RuPaul's Drag Race producer World of Wonder, has been cancelled after two seasons.

E!
Renewed: Botched

E!'s hit plastic surgery makeover show starring Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow will be back to fix more botched procedures during season eight.

ABC
Renewed: The Bachelor</> & Bachelor in Paradise

ABC announced on May 16 that both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise will both be back for another season.

Virginia Sherwood/Bravo
Renewed: Below Deck (Bravo)

Following a rocky season 10 for Captain Lee Rosbach, the hit Bravo series was renewed for season 11.

Trae Patton/NBC
Renewed: The Voice

NBC's singing competition will return for season 24 in fall 2023 and season 25 next year.

Lisa Rose/FOX
Cancelled: Call Me Kat (Fox)

Fox announced May 5 the Mayim Bialik-led comedy has been cancelled after three seasons.

Randy Shropshire/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

The ladies of the 90210 will return for season 13.

Netflix
Renewed: The Diplomat (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell, for season two.

Jack Zeman/FOX
Cancelled & Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

After Fox announced it was not renewing 9-1-1 for season seven, ABC announced it was saving the drama and adding it to its 2023-2034 TV season in a TV shocker.

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
Cancelled: Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Paramount announced May 5 that the fifth season of its hit series—starring Kevin Costner as Montana cattle rancher John Dutton—will be the show's last. But there's good news, too. A new sequel series will debut after the final episodes are released in November.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Renewed: Vanderpump Rules (Bravo

Following the Scandoval cheating controversy that has captivated the world, Bravo announced VOR will return for season 11.

