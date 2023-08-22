Proof Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Ready for Kids Baking Championship

Though Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi Webster is only 5, she’s already a budding baker. The rapper shared a look inside their time in the kitchen together.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 22, 2023 7:16 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsKardashiansKylie JennerTravis ScottStormi Webster
Watch: Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Stormi & Aire

No need to mix in the sugar because Travis Scott's photo of Stormi Webster is already super sweet. 

The rapper, 32, served up an adorable snapshot of his 5-year-old baking Aug. 21, showing his and Kylie Jenner's daughter combining the ingredients in the kitchen. In the precious Instagram pic, the smiling tot traded in a chef's hat and apron for a cute pair of PJs, and her face was covered with flour.

If fans have been keeping up, then it may not surprise them that Stormi is already a budding baker. After all, her mom has previously posted videos of the pair making Grinch-themed cupcakes as well as Christmas and Halloween cookies.

"You might be a baker," The Kardashians star—who also shares son Aire Webster, 18 months, with Travis—told her daughter in a 2019 YouTube video. "You are a chef. Chef Stormi!"

And it's clear the friendly exes aren't sugarcoating their love for parenthood.

photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Webster Attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

"Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be," Travis told XXL Magazine in 2019. "Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking. It's so crazy."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Drew Barrymore Exits Stage in NYC as Man Tells Her "I Need to See You"

2

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2: See Their Cutest Family Pics

3

Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe & Natalia’s First Day of School Tradition

And Kylie wouldn't want life any other way.

"I've never been happier," the makeup mogul told Homme Girls in April. "As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities."

To see more of the photos they've shared of Stormi over the years, keep reading.

Instagram
Graduation

Kylie celebrated Stormi's pre-kindergarten graduation with an adorable post to Instagram captioned, "my sweet girl graduated pre-k today."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Siblings

Stormi feeds her baby brother.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
Fashion Scene

Kylie and Stormi wore mermaid-inspired ensembles for the Jean Paul Gaultier and The Webster party in New York in May 2023.

tiktok.com/@kyliejenner
TikTok Star

Stormi makes a cameo in her mom's TikTok makeup tutorial in April 2023.

TikTok
Cool Girls

Kylie captioned a TikTok video in October 2022, "pov being the coolest in the family."

TikTok
TikTok Stars

In a July TikTok video, Kylie and Stormi mouthed the words to the viral audio, "What's better than one cover girl? Two cover girls."

Tiktok
Shopping Spree

Kylie took "my baby" Stormi for a shopping spree at Ulta Beauty in June 2022, picking out Kylie Cosmetics products together.

Youtube
Met Gala Moments

Kylie shared footage of Stormi and Kris cuddling on their plane ride to the Met Gala in May 2022.

Instagram
Garden Party

Travis dedicated an elementary school garden in Houston to his grandmother "Miss" Sealie on Nov. 3, with Stormi in tow.

Instagram
Family Halloween Celebration

Happy Halloween! Kylie Jenner showed off her baby bump dressed as a cat, while Travis Scott opted for something scarier, donning a Michael Myers face mask. As for 3-year-old Stormi Webster, she was an adorable mermaid.

Instagram
Treats, please!

Among the many photos Kylie shared of her family's Halloween festivities was this daddy-daughter snapshot taken mid trick or treat. The KUWTK star captioned the Instagram carousel, "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night."

Instagram
Bounce House Fun

Mermaid Stormi was all smiles in a spooktacular bounce-house.

Instagram
Pumpkin Patch

Stormi got some quality father-daughter time with dad Travis ahead of Halloween. The duo visited a pumpkin patch, complete with hayrides and mini go-karts on Oct. 20. 

Instagram
Backstage Pass

Kylie struts her stuff with Stormi in stylish ensembles during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Luxe Americana

Kylie opted for a leather dress and cow-printed boots while Stormi wore a denim dress with a dash of Western aesthetics during their mother-daughter trip to New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Runway Moment

It's only a matter of time before Stormi is walking a real NYFW runway as this gorgeous girl follows in the footsteps of her supermodel aunt Kendall. 

Instagram
On the Way Up

Stormi is truly Kylie's mirror image in an adorable snap of an elevator ride on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Tot in Transit

Kylie shared a candid pic of Stormi's legs and Nike sneakers while in transit in the Big Apple. There's even a mini Pellegrino bottle for Stormi!

Instagram
Toy Store Wonder

Stormi and Kylie pose atop stairs leading into a toy store during Fashion Week for some retail therapy. 

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Stormi proved she can ham it up for the cameras, just like model mom Kylie! The three-year-old rocked a Spam Jam t-shirt with her hand on her hip in an adorably sassy Aug. 24 pic. 

Instagram
Coolest Kid in the World

Stormi is about to be a big sister, and she looked so grown up in a series of snapshots shared on Aug. 24. "Favorite girl," mom Kylie captioned. Hailey Bieber added, "Cooler than anyone I know." 

Instagram
Splish Splash

Stormi takes a bubble bath in a cute snapshot from June 2021.

Instagram
Beachside Bliss

Stormi hid in the sand with beach toys nearby. "I spy with my little eye..." proud mom Kylie captioned on Instagram in May 2021. 

Instagram
B-Day Boy

In honor of Travis' 29th birthday on Apr. 30, 2021, Kylie shared a handful of adorable new daddy-daughter photos on Instagram.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Stormi shares a kiss with daddy in this b-day tribute from Kylie.

Instagram
Daddy Date

Stormi and Travis enjoy a midday adventure.

Instagram
Happy Girl

Stormi is beaming with a giant smile as she poses with her papa in Kylie's new snapshots.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Fly Girl

Kylie captioned this April 2021 photo of Stormi, "fly girls have more fun."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Girls' Night

"Date night with these girls," Kylie noted on this sweet pic of Stormi and a pal.

Instagram
Coolest Kid Around

"out of this world," Kylie captioned a gallery of precious pics in March 2021.

photos
View More Photos From Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos
Get updates on your favorite family & more. Sign up for Kards Katch Up with E! News!

Trending Stories

1

Drew Barrymore Exits Stage in NYC as Man Tells Her "I Need to See You"

2

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2: See Their Cutest Family Pics

3

Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe & Natalia’s First Day of School Tradition

4

Serena Williams Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Alexis Ohanian

5

Jessie James Decker Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Eric Decker