Proof Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Ready for Kids Baking Championship

No need to mix in the sugar because Travis Scott's photo of Stormi Webster is already super sweet.
The rapper, 32, served up an adorable snapshot of his 5-year-old baking Aug. 21, showing his and Kylie Jenner's daughter combining the ingredients in the kitchen. In the precious Instagram pic, the smiling tot traded in a chef's hat and apron for a cute pair of PJs, and her face was covered with flour.
If fans have been keeping up, then it may not surprise them that Stormi is already a budding baker. After all, her mom has previously posted videos of the pair making Grinch-themed cupcakes as well as Christmas and Halloween cookies.
"You might be a baker," The Kardashians star—who also shares son Aire Webster, 18 months, with Travis—told her daughter in a 2019 YouTube video. "You are a chef. Chef Stormi!"
And it's clear the friendly exes aren't sugarcoating their love for parenthood.
"Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be," Travis told XXL Magazine in 2019. "Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking. It's so crazy."
And Kylie wouldn't want life any other way.
"I've never been happier," the makeup mogul told Homme Girls in April. "As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities."
To see more of the photos they've shared of Stormi over the years, keep reading.