Proof Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Ready for Kids Baking Championship

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Stormi & Aire

No need to mix in the sugar because Travis Scott's photo of Stormi Webster is already super sweet.

The rapper, 32, served up an adorable snapshot of his 5-year-old baking Aug. 21, showing his and Kylie Jenner's daughter combining the ingredients in the kitchen. In the precious Instagram pic, the smiling tot traded in a chef's hat and apron for a cute pair of PJs, and her face was covered with flour.

If fans have been keeping up, then it may not surprise them that Stormi is already a budding baker. After all, her mom has previously posted videos of the pair making Grinch-themed cupcakes as well as Christmas and Halloween cookies.

"You might be a baker," The Kardashians star—who also shares son Aire Webster, 18 months, with Travis—told her daughter in a 2019 YouTube video. "You are a chef. Chef Stormi!"

And it's clear the friendly exes aren't sugarcoating their love for parenthood.