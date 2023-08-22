Ashley Olsen's Full House Costars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber React to Birth of Her Son

Watch : Ashley Olsen Welcomes First Child With Louis Eisner

Have mercy! These well wishes are too cute.

Following the news that Ashley Olsen welcomed her and her husband Louis Eisner's first child, a baby boy named Otto, earlier this year, her former Full House costars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber sent their congratulations.

"Did you hear the news—I just heard this this morning," Andrea asked Jodie on the August 22 episode of their podcast How Rude, Tanneritos, "that Ashley Olsen had a baby? That blows my mind!"

Responding that she had, Jodie couldn't help but note how surreal it is to her that one half of the Tanner family's youngest sister—Ashley famously shared the role with her sister Mary-Kate—is now a mom herself.

"The baby had a baby. I'm sorry, I know she's not a baby, she's a 37-year-old woman, I realize that," she explained. "But it's like when the youngest member of your family has a kid all of a sudden you're like, 'oh my gosh it's happening!'"

The 41-year-old continued, "So yeah congratulations Ashley, and her husband, on the birth of their little baby boy Otto. I'm sure that they will keep it very private, as they do, but I just want to wish them well and congratulations and welcome to motherhood."