Pregnant Kim Kardashian's Haunting American Horror Story Character Is the Thing of Nightmares

Watch : See Kim Kardashian in Chilling American Horror Story Teaser

Kim Kardashian is here to haunt your dreams, dolls.

In the first official teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate part one, the SKIMS mogul portrays one spooky mother.

Set to "Rock-a-Bye, Baby," the preview—released Aug. 22—shows The Kardashians star cradling a baby bump before her stomach turns into a terrifying spider with long legs wrapping around her body. Meanwhile, costar Emma Roberts is seen lying on her back in an exam room screaming as she seemingly readies to give birth under a fluorescent light. The creepy video also flashes images of a pregnant belly, a lone cradle in a dark room, Cara Delevingne holding a syringe and embryos being fertilized, adding to the procreation theme.

The twisted teaser—which comes one week after fans got their first look at Kim, Emma and Cara in their official character portraits—culminates with Kim standing in the center of a giant spiderweb holding a swaddled baby in her arms as ominous female figures surround her in a circle.