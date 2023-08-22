Pregnant Kim Kardashian's Haunting American Horror Story Character Is the Thing of Nightmares

American Horror Story: Delicate's first terrifying teaser showcases a pregnant Kim Kardashian giving birth to a spider, Emma Roberts in labor and more scenes that will haunt your dreams.

Kim Kardashian is here to haunt your dreams, dolls.

In the first official teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate part one, the SKIMS mogul portrays one spooky mother.

Set to "Rock-a-Bye, Baby," the preview—released Aug. 22—shows The Kardashians star cradling a baby bump before her stomach turns into a terrifying spider with long legs wrapping around her body. Meanwhile, costar Emma Roberts is seen lying on her back in an exam room screaming as she seemingly readies to give birth under a fluorescent light. The creepy video also flashes images of a pregnant belly, a lone cradle in a dark room, Cara Delevingne holding a syringe and embryos being fertilized, adding to the procreation theme.

The twisted teaser—which comes one week after fans got their first look at Kim, Emma and Cara in their official character portraits—culminates with Kim standing in the center of a giant spiderweb holding a swaddled baby in her arms as ominous female figures surround her in a circle.

In FX anthology series' latest installment—based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition—Emma plays Anna Alcott, a woman desperately trying to have a baby, before slowly becoming convinced there is someone working against her efforts.

And while fans will have to wait until next month to see Kim flex her acting muscles, the 42-year-old's performance has already gotten a rave review from one of her costars.

"She was so lovely and warm," AHS alum Zachary Quinto, who makes a cameo in Delicate, revealed in June. "She seemed really in her element and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."

Part one of American Horror Story: Delicate premieres Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. on FX.

