Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Got a Salmon Sperm Facial Because She'll Try Almost Anything Once

The one where Jennifer Aniston unexpectedly slathered fish semen on her face.

Yep, you read that correctly. The Friends alum recently offered insight into the beauty treatments she's gotten done to maintain her appearance, noting that she'll try almost anything once.

In an interview with WSJ. magazine published Aug. 22, Jennifer explained that her aesthetician suggested she do a salmon-sperm facial. And naturally, she had questions.

"First of all, I said, 'Are you serious?'" the 54-year-old recalled. "'How do you get salmon's sperm?'"

Ultimately, she gave the unique treatment go. And while the Cake actress admitted she's not entirely sure she noticed a difference in her skin, research reported by the National Library of Medicine has shown that the spermatic fluid from salmon restores skin elasticity, repairs moisture barriers and helps minimize inflammation. The treatment, a K-beauty staple that has slowly made its way to the U.S. for topical use, is most beneficial for those with dry, damaged and dehydrated skin.