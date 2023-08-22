Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Got a Salmon Sperm Facial Because She'll Try Almost Anything Once

The one where Jennifer Aniston unexpectedly slathered fish semen on her face.
Yep, you read that correctly. The Friends alum recently offered insight into the beauty treatments she's gotten done to maintain her appearance, noting that she'll try almost anything once.
In an interview with WSJ. magazine published Aug. 22, Jennifer explained that her aesthetician suggested she do a salmon-sperm facial. And naturally, she had questions.
"First of all, I said, 'Are you serious?'" the 54-year-old recalled. "'How do you get salmon's sperm?'"
Ultimately, she gave the unique treatment go. And while the Cake actress admitted she's not entirely sure she noticed a difference in her skin, research reported by the National Library of Medicine has shown that the spermatic fluid from salmon restores skin elasticity, repairs moisture barriers and helps minimize inflammation. The treatment, a K-beauty staple that has slowly made its way to the U.S. for topical use, is most beneficial for those with dry, damaged and dehydrated skin.
Although Jen hasn't been convinced of salmon sperm facials, she does swear by peptide injections—a treatment that helps increase cell turnover and collagen and elastin production—saying, "I do think that's the future."
But before you comment on The Morning Show star's looks, no matter what beauty procedures she's turned to, we'll stop you right there.
"It drives me bananas. I can't stand it," she told British Vogue in June about the backhanded compliment, "You look good for your age."
As she explained, "That's a habit of society that we have these markers like, 'Well, you're at that stage, so for your age.' I don't even understand what it means."
According to Jennifer, she feels better from the inside out than ever before.
"I'm in better shape than I was in my 20s," she said. "I feel better in my mind, body and spirit. It's all 100 percent better."
