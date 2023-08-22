Untangling Ariana Grande and Scooter Braun's Status Amid Demi Lovato's Management Exit

Watch : Why Scooter Braun Has "Regret" Over Taylor Swift Drama

Ariana Grande seems to be going with a different pov in her professional life.

One day after Demi Lovato was confirmed to have split from manager Scooter Braun, the "Thank U, Next" singer has also parted ways from the longtime executive after 10 years of working together, according to multiple reports.

However, a source with knowledge of the situation tells E! News that the move is part of a larger shift for Scooter, who also counts Justin Bieber, Black Eyed Peas and Carly Rae Jepsen as clients.

"All of Scooter Braun's clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO," the source shared. "People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter's team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like."

As for Scooter himself, he responded to the speculation publicly with a tweet shared on X, formerly known as Twitter Aug. 22, that read, "Breaking news… I'm no longer managing myself."

E! News has reached out to Ariana's reps and hasn't heard back.