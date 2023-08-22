Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Eric Decker

Watch : Ryan Reynolds & Jessie James Decker Poke Fun at Eric's Vasectomy Refusal

Jessie James Decker's team is growing once again.

The "I Look So Good" singer is pregnant with her and husband Eric Decker's fourth child, she revealed on Instagram Aug. 22 while debuting her baby bump.

In the cheeky video, Jessie—who shares kids Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7 and Forrest, 5, with Eric—has her bump on display as she takes in the stunning view while on a balcony. Quite fittingly, the 35-year-old—who captioned the social media announcement with a simple "Good Morning"—had Mariah Carey's song "Always Be My Baby" playing in the background.

And it's safe to say the pregnancy news came as a surprise to many of Jessie's Instagram followers, including her pal Peta Murgatroyd who commented, "Omg omg babe! Congrats!!!!!!!!!"

Peta's fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson also gushed, "OMGGGGG," while Real Housewives alum Gretchen Rossi commented, "Ahh congrats you guys!!"

Jessie's pregnancy reveal comes two months after she teamed up with Ryan Reynolds to poke fun at Eric.