Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Eric Decker

Two months after Jessie James Decker teased husband Eric Decker over his refusal to get a vasectomy, the "I Do" singer announced she's pregnant with the couple's fourth baby.

Jessie James Decker's team is growing once again.

The "I Look So Good" singer is pregnant with her and husband Eric Decker's fourth child, she revealed on Instagram Aug. 22 while debuting her baby bump.

In the cheeky video, Jessie—who shares kids Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7 and Forrest, 5, with Eric—has her bump on display as she takes in the stunning view while on a balcony. Quite fittingly, the 35-year-old—who captioned the social media announcement with a simple "Good Morning"—had Mariah Carey's song "Always Be My Baby" playing in the background.

And it's safe to say the pregnancy news came as a surprise to many of Jessie's Instagram followers, including her pal Peta Murgatroyd who commented, "Omg omg babe! Congrats!!!!!!!!!"

Peta's fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson also gushed, "OMGGGGG," while Real Housewives alum Gretchen Rossi commented, "Ahh congrats you guys!!"

Jessie's pregnancy reveal comes two months after she teamed up with Ryan Reynolds to poke fun at Eric.

"It's Father's Day and that means it's time for another vasectomy—something my husband has refused to get," she joked in a June commercial for Ryan's Aviation American Gin brand. "So, today I'm taking matters into my own hands."

As she made the drink—a follow-up to Nick Cannon's vasectomy cocktail from 2022—Jessie teased, "That's probably more ice than you need to soothe your tender areas after what I'm told is a pretty quick and painless procedure. I mean, it's not like giving birth."

Instagram

In addition to the playful ad, the Just Eat author has made it clear over the years that she's not afraid to speak her mind, especially when it comes to defending her loved ones.

"Do what you want to for yourself and your family," she told fellow moms in a January interview with E! News. "You don't owe anyone anything. You do what feels right, what feels comfortable, you are the mother and you're going to know what's best."

To see the Decker family's cutest moments of the years, keep scrolling...

Birthday Boy

The Decker's youngest, Forrest Decker, turned one in March of 2019 and of course they celebrated with balloons and kisses!

Family Wife, Happy Life

"Loves of my life #feelingrateful," Jessie James Decker captioned this sweet photo of her kids and her husband Eric Decker.

Happiest Place on Earth

The Deckers visited Disneyland in February and despite trying to be romantic, the couple was photo-bombed by their son Eric Decker II

Howdy, Partner

In January, the Decker boys cuddled up on the couch...dressed in their Woody pjs and watched some football.

Twas the Night Before

On Christmas Eve, the Decker kids got into a little mischief, but we still think they're cute.

Super Duper

Come on, could these two be any cuter?

Shopping Buddies

All three of the Decker kids including daughter Vivianne Decker, and sons Eric and Forrest were all smiles while out at the grocery store in November 2018.

Costume Crew

We are loving all of these adorable costumes from Halloween 2018.

Beach Bums

"My whole purpose in life #mifamilia," Jessie captioned this vacation snap from 2018.

Boat Days

What better way to celebrate 4th of July than hanging out on a boat with your sweet family?

Dinner Time

Not everyone was happy to take this photo, but that didn't stop mom and dad from posting it.

Dad Pile

In June, Eric became a human jungle gym thanks to his little kiddos.

Sibling Smooch

Vivianne clearly loves her little brother Forrest in this precious pic from April 2018.

Hugs For Days

The former football player is always ready to hug it out with his little munchkins. 

Mommy's Little Helpers

Even though Jessie was sick in this photo, she had her two oldest kids to keep her spirits high.

Santa Babies

In December 2017, the two oldest Decker kids had a big smile when they met Santa. 

Mickey Munchkins

Getting ready for Halloween is so much more fun when someone is wearing a Mickey Mouse head!

Love You

Aw, our hearts are so full looking at these two.

Titans Talk

The country singer looked adorable as she waited to watch her husband's first game as a Tennessee Titan with her kids in August 2017.

Red, White & Babies

The award for most patriotic family has to go to the Deckers.

Kiss Kiss

Kisses and cuddles are what these two are best at and it's so freaking cute.

Baseball Buds

Vivianne got up on her dad's shoulders as the couple participated in a charity event in Tennessee in 2017.

Fab Four

"My wolf pack!" Jessie wrote alongside this photo of her family of four back in March 2017.

Birthday Girl

This party looks like a blast and we officially want to be invited to the next one.

Wedded Bliss

Before the Deckers were a family of five they were hitting up weddings as a squad of four and looking good while doing it.

Finding Neverland

For Halloween in 2016, the fun family dressed up as characters from Peter Pan and they totally nailed it.

J-E-T-S

Ahead of Eric's 2016 season with the New York Jets, his family joined him at practice and we got this sweet photo as a souvenir. 

Disney Darlings

There's nothing quite like a family day at Disneyland.

Biggest Fans

Back in November 2015, the super mom and her two little ones enjoyed watching their main man dominate on the football field.

Candy Crew

For Halloween in 2015, these two kids dressed as the princess and her frog and we don't have words!

