Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker's team is growing once again.
The "I Look So Good" singer is pregnant with her and husband Eric Decker's fourth child, she revealed on Instagram Aug. 22 while debuting her baby bump.
In the cheeky video, Jessie—who shares kids Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7 and Forrest, 5, with Eric—has her bump on display as she takes in the stunning view while on a balcony. Quite fittingly, the 35-year-old—who captioned the social media announcement with a simple "Good Morning"—had Mariah Carey's song "Always Be My Baby" playing in the background.
And it's safe to say the pregnancy news came as a surprise to many of Jessie's Instagram followers, including her pal Peta Murgatroyd who commented, "Omg omg babe! Congrats!!!!!!!!!"
Peta's fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson also gushed, "OMGGGGG," while Real Housewives alum Gretchen Rossi commented, "Ahh congrats you guys!!"
Jessie's pregnancy reveal comes two months after she teamed up with Ryan Reynolds to poke fun at Eric.
"It's Father's Day and that means it's time for another vasectomy—something my husband has refused to get," she joked in a June commercial for Ryan's Aviation American Gin brand. "So, today I'm taking matters into my own hands."
As she made the drink—a follow-up to Nick Cannon's vasectomy cocktail from 2022—Jessie teased, "That's probably more ice than you need to soothe your tender areas after what I'm told is a pretty quick and painless procedure. I mean, it's not like giving birth."
In addition to the playful ad, the Just Eat author has made it clear over the years that she's not afraid to speak her mind, especially when it comes to defending her loved ones.
"Do what you want to for yourself and your family," she told fellow moms in a January interview with E! News. "You don't owe anyone anything. You do what feels right, what feels comfortable, you are the mother and you're going to know what's best."
To see the Decker family's cutest moments of the years, keep scrolling...