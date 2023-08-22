University of Houston Basketball Alum Reggie Chaney Dead at 23

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The college athletics community is mourning the loss of a rising star.

Former University of Houston basketball player Reggie Chaney has died, according to multiple reports. He was 23.

"Cougar family mourns the loss of Reggie Chaney," the school's president Renu Khator posted on X, formerly Twitter, Aug. 22, "the giant among giants of Houston basketball… the news has left us with sad and heavy hearts."

No details surrounding the former athlete's death have been shared at this time.

Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Chaney spent two seasons at the University of Arkansas before finishing out his college career in Houston.

As a Cougar, the forward averaged 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He was also named the American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year for the 2022-2023 season.

Back in January, Cougar head coach Kelvin Sampson said of Chaney, "Reggie is like that penny (at the convenience store), when you need him he's there."