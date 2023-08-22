University of Houston Basketball Alum Reggie Chaney Dead at 23

The college athletics community is mourning the loss of a rising star.
Former University of Houston basketball player Reggie Chaney has died, according to multiple reports. He was 23.
"Cougar family mourns the loss of Reggie Chaney," the school's president Renu Khator posted on X, formerly Twitter, Aug. 22, "the giant among giants of Houston basketball… the news has left us with sad and heavy hearts."
No details surrounding the former athlete's death have been shared at this time.
Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Chaney spent two seasons at the University of Arkansas before finishing out his college career in Houston.
As a Cougar, the forward averaged 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He was also named the American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year for the 2022-2023 season.
Back in January, Cougar head coach Kelvin Sampson said of Chaney, "Reggie is like that penny (at the convenience store), when you need him he's there."
Chaney—who graduated in May—was expected to play basketball professionally in Greece for Psychiko B.C., according to the Houston Chronicle, with the team sending out their own condolences.
"The family of A. E Psychikou, with a deep sorrow, announces that athlete Reggie Chaney who would become a member of our team, died last night in America, of unknown cause, at the age of just 23," read their Facebook post, per a translation. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family and pray for them to find the strength to bear this difficult time."
Following the news of his death, Chaney's former coach at Arkansas Eric Musselman also expressed his sadness.
"The Razorback men's basketball family is devastated to hear of the loss of Reggie Chaney," he posted on X on August 21. "He was a relentless worker and loved by his teammates. His family is in our thoughts and prayers."
Throughout his college basketball career, Chaney had reflected on how much the basketball program and his teammates meant to him, sharing poignant words after Houston's loss in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in March.
"The loss isn't the biggest thing," he said at the time. "Not seeing these guys every day, not playing with these guys on the court ever again, not putting the Houston jersey on, that's what hurts really bad."