Meet The Ultimatum Season 2 Couples Who Are Either Going to Get Married or Move On

Get to know the five couples who are putting their relationships to the test on the second season of Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which premieres Aug. 23.

By Tierney Bricker Aug 23, 2023 7:00 AMTags
TVReality TVCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainmentThe Ultimatum
Will they or won't they?

It's a classic question when it comes to couples on television, except it's usually in regards to two people who aren't together yet. Well, when it comes to Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, five established pairs are deciding whether to get married or break up. And they are doing so by dating other people. 

The relationship experiment is back for its second season on Aug. 23 (coming on the heels of the franchise's Queer Love version), with Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey once again serving as the ultimatum experts and leading the 10 cast members through the emotional experience. The eight-week process gives the couples—one partner is ready to settle down, the other is dragging their cold feet about committing—a chance to choose new potential spouses to get a glimpse of a different future. 

While it may seem extreme, it can work as several of the couples from the first season and The Ultimatum: Queer Love are still together. But will the season two pairs be as successful? 

photos
Meet the five couples putting their relationships to the test on The Ultimatum this season:

Netflix
The Ultimatum Season 2

Back to guide the couples through the experiment are Nick and Vanessa Lachey, reprising their hosting duties from the first season, though JoAnna Garcia Swisher served as the narrator for The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

"Ten men and women in loving relationships yet rife with hesitation are risking it all to determine whether to break up or get engaged," Netflix teased in a release. "One person issues an ultimatum, and from there, each couple embarks on a transformative journey that could change the course of their lives forever."

All of the season two pairs hail from North or South Carolina. 

Jackson Petty / Netflix
Antonio and Roxanne

Ultimatum Giver: Antonio, 30, Freight Broker
Ultimatum Receiver: Roxanne, 31, Founder and CEO

Despite the on-again off-again nature of their relationship over the last four years, Antonio has always known Roxanne was wife material. But she's far more invested in building an empire than planning a wedding and has concerns about Antonio's lack of business ambition.

Jackson Petty / Netflix © 2023
James and Ryann

Ultimatum Giver: Ryann, 24, Radiologic Technologist
Ultimatum Receiver: James, 24, Grad Student and Research Assistant

This former prom queen and football player have been together for seven years, proving high school sweethearts can make it work. But the couple have struggled with trust issues and distance has put a strain on their relationship.

Feeling like her partner should know if he wants a future with her by now, Ryann has given James the ultimatum. But James is hoping to land a job and gain financial stability before getting married. 

Jackson Petty / Netflix © 2023
Lisa and Brian

Ultimatum Giver: Lisa, 32, Vice President of Clinical Services
Ultimatum Receiver: Brian, 29, Financial Analyst

This isn't the first time Lisa has put pressure on Brian to commit, initially issuing him an ultimatum after six months of casual hookups. Now, after two years of exclusively dating, Lisa, who has a 10-year-old daughter, is ready to be with him forever. While Brian loves how Lisa motivates him to be a better person, he has concerns over her jealousy issues and the way she communicates during their arguments, which can quickly turn explosive. 

Jackson Petty / Netflix © 2023
Trey and Riah

Ultimatum Giver: Trey, 29, Area Manager at Paper Mill
Ultimatum Receiver: Riah, 25, Managing Server

Though Trey was initially convinced Riah was a catfish when he swiped right on a dating app, the couple have been dating for two years. And now that Riah has moved into Trey's place, he's ready to put a ring on it and have a commitment similar to his parents' 30-year union. But Riah isn't convinced marriage is for her and still has goals she wants to accomplish on her own. 

Jackson Petty / Netflix © 2023
Kat and Alex

Ultimatum Giver: Kat, 28, Travel Nurse
Ultimatum Receiver: Alex, 32, Software Sales

After matching on a dating app, Kat is ready to go from Hinge to hitched. But, while the two bond over their love for travel and outdoor activities, they struggle to communicate. Wanting to be challenged by his partner, Alex is concerned Kat is too conflict-adverse and defers to him to make decisions for her rather than speak her mind.

Episodes 1-8 of The Ultimatum drop Aug. 23, while the final two installments will premiere Aug. 30 on Netflix. 

