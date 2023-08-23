Meet The Ultimatum Season 2 Couples Who Are Either Going to Get Married or Move On

Watch : The Ultimatum: Queer Love Stars Talk Regrets & Couples Still Together

Will they or won't they?

It's a classic question when it comes to couples on television, except it's usually in regards to two people who aren't together yet. Well, when it comes to Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, five established pairs are deciding whether to get married or break up. And they are doing so by dating other people.

The relationship experiment is back for its second season on Aug. 23 (coming on the heels of the franchise's Queer Love version), with Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey once again serving as the ultimatum experts and leading the 10 cast members through the emotional experience. The eight-week process gives the couples—one partner is ready to settle down, the other is dragging their cold feet about committing—a chance to choose new potential spouses to get a glimpse of a different future.

While it may seem extreme, it can work as several of the couples from the first season and The Ultimatum: Queer Love are still together. But will the season two pairs be as successful?