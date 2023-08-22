Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack Is All Grown Up in 16th Birthday Tribute

Ruling on the field says this sweet 16 post is a total winner.
Tom Brady took a moment to celebrate his son Jack—who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan—on his milestone birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute.
"16 years of joy," the former quarterback began his August 22 post, "with the (sweetest, kindest, most loving etc etc) son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for. You have changed our lives since the day you were born and everyday since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life."
And like any parent of a newly 16-year-old, Tom also had something else top of mind: driving.
"Now it's time for the next step…," he continued, adding alongside laughing emojis, "the learners permit….hahahaha ….I'm gonna make sure I'm off the road."
The seven-time Super Bowl winner, who is also dad to son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, often shares glimpses into life with his three kids in social media. In fact, he recently posted snaps with his younger kids from a recent trip to Africa for his 46th birthday.
And when it comes to being a dad of three, Tom isn't afraid to look to the lessons he learned from parents Galynn and Tom Brady Sr. for reference.
"My parents taught me a lot of great values," he told E! News in June. "I'm trying to do the same even though my life now is different than when I grew up. But I feel like I'm still very much the same person that is going to do the best I could do with my kids."
And one of those values Tom wishes to instill is perspective, noting that his children are growing up amid a different lifestyle than he did.
"I'm trying to raise them—we all are, myself and their mom—in a very loving way toward one another," he added, "to be very kind, to be empathetic and to have great perspective. Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up but also we want to raise them with the right values."
But when it comes to their athletic futures, the former NFL star isn't putting any pressure on his kids. (Although Jack does appear to be following in his dad's footsteps.)
"In a way, it's very challenging for our kids to be involved with sports because there are a lot of expectations that come with that based on their parents," Tom explained. "I want them to grow up as their own unique individuals, with their own unique traits that they're going to contribute to the world in the way they see fit and certainly not how their mom or dad see it. Being a father is a great responsibility, seeing these amazing little beings coming into your life and to have the opportunity to grow with them."
