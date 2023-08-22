Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack Is All Grown Up in 16th Birthday Tribute

Watch : Tom Brady Dishes on Post-NFL Life, Tabloid Gossip & Fatherhood

Ruling on the field says this sweet 16 post is a total winner.

Tom Brady took a moment to celebrate his son Jack—who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan—on his milestone birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute.

"16 years of joy," the former quarterback began his August 22 post, "with the (sweetest, kindest, most loving etc etc) son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for. You have changed our lives since the day you were born and everyday since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life."

And like any parent of a newly 16-year-old, Tom also had something else top of mind: driving.

"Now it's time for the next step…," he continued, adding alongside laughing emojis, "the learners permit….hahahaha ….I'm gonna make sure I'm off the road."

The seven-time Super Bowl winner, who is also dad to son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, often shares glimpses into life with his three kids in social media. In fact, he recently posted snaps with his younger kids from a recent trip to Africa for his 46th birthday.

And when it comes to being a dad of three, Tom isn't afraid to look to the lessons he learned from parents Galynn and Tom Brady Sr. for reference.