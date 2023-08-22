Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack Is All Grown Up in 16th Birthday Tribute

Tom Brady shared a sweet birthday tribute to his oldest son Jack, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan, for his 16th birthday.

Ruling on the field says this sweet 16 post is a total winner. 

Tom Brady took a moment to celebrate his son Jack—who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan—on his milestone birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute.

"16 years of joy," the former quarterback began his August 22 post, "with the (sweetest, kindest, most loving etc etc) son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for. You have changed our lives since the day you were born and everyday since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life."

And like any parent of a newly 16-year-old, Tom also had something else top of mind: driving. 

"Now it's time for the next step…," he continued, adding alongside laughing emojis, "the learners permit….hahahaha ….I'm gonna make sure I'm off the road."

The seven-time Super Bowl winner, who is also dad to son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, often shares glimpses into life with his three kids in social media. In fact, he recently posted snaps with his younger kids from a recent trip to Africa for his 46th birthday.

And when it comes to being a dad of three, Tom isn't afraid to look to the lessons he learned from parents Galynn and Tom Brady Sr. for reference.

photos
Tom Brady & His Kids' Cutest Family Moments

"My parents taught me a lot of great values," he told E! News in June. "I'm trying to do the same even though my life now is different than when I grew up. But I feel like I'm still very much the same person that is going to do the best I could do with my kids."

Instagram / tombrady

And one of those values Tom wishes to instill is perspective, noting that his children are growing up amid a different lifestyle than he did. 

"I'm trying to raise them—we all are, myself and their mom—in a very loving way toward one another," he added, "to be very kind, to be empathetic and to have great perspective. Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up but also we want to raise them with the right values."

But when it comes to their athletic futures, the former NFL star isn't putting any pressure on his kids. (Although Jack does appear to be following in his dad's footsteps.)

"In a way, it's very challenging for our kids to be involved with sports because there are a lot of expectations that come with that based on their parents," Tom explained. "I want them to grow up as their own unique individuals, with their own unique traits that they're going to contribute to the world in the way they see fit and certainly not how their mom or dad see it. Being a father is a great responsibility, seeing these amazing little beings coming into your life and to have the opportunity to grow with them." 

To see more of Tom's cutest moments with his kids, keep reading.

Instagram / Gisele Bündchen
Happy Birthday, Jack

Gisele Bündchen shared this family photo on Instagram on Tom's son Jack's 14th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday Jack! We are all so lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much!"

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Celebrate Good Times

While wearing his Christopher Cloos x Brady sunglasses, Tom celebrates his Super Bowl win with daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat parade. 

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
V for Victory

After winning his seventh Super Bowl, the Tampa Bay quarterback celebrated with his daughter Vivian.

Instagram
Family Man

Quarterback Tom Brady snuggled with his kids John "Jack" Moynahan (with ex Bridget Moynahan), Vivian Brady, and Benjamin Brady in this adorable photo snapped by his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, on Father's Day.

Instagram
Quarterback In Training

Brady went from quarterback to coach with his son on the beach, writing on Instagram that he's "#dadsfavoriteworkoutpartner."

Instagram
XOXO

Bündchen shared this adorable photo on Instagram of Brady giving his son a kiss on the forehead.

Instagram
The Whole Team

The whole Brady-bünch posed together at the Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta ahead of the Super Bowl LIII, which the Patriots later won.

Instagram
Clowning Around

Brady lurked as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in a window behind his family as they celebrate Halloween in 2018.

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Daddy's Little Girl

As Brady geared up for another football season, he stopped to give his daughter a little love and clearly this one has her dad's full attention.

Instagram
Horsing Around

In July 2018, the Brady bunch headed out of town for a family vacation and they couldn't look any happier on their horseback riding adventure.

Instagram
Goofballs

Brady celebrated Father's Day with a family dinner and lots of silly photos with his younger son, Ben. 

Instagram
Group Hug

There's nothing sweeter than seeing the greatest quarterback of all time (he has seven Super Bowl rings) get smothered in love by his three kids.

Instagram
Chill Dad

Even though it was springtime, Brady bundled up with Ben for a fun day outside...complete with a little training.

Instagram
Some Bunny Loves You

Tom Brady as the Easter bunny? Who would've guessed?!

Tom Vs Time/Facebook
Familia

The super sweet family was all smiles during one of Brady's episodes of Tom vs. Time.

Instagram
Chow Time

After playing in another Super Bowl, Brady took a little break with his family, complete with burger time and selfies.

Instagram
Win Or Lose

Even though the Patriots lost the 2018 Super Bowl, Brady had his support squad ready and waiting to cheer him up.

Instagram
Go Pats!

Ahead of Super Bowl LII, the Patriots QB posed for pictures with his whole family including wife Bündchen and oldest son Jack, second born Ben, and daughter Vivian.

Instagram
Birthday Boy

The New England Patriots quarterback showed his second oldest son a little love on his birthday in December of 2017 writing, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest 8 year old boy a mom and dad could ever ask for! So filled with love and joy! We are so proud of you Benny! And you shine a light that brightens our lives every day! We love you."

Instagram
Baking Buddy

Vivian was the ultimate sous chef as her dad made her biscuits before Thanksgiving and really, what can't Brady do?

Instagram
Hammock Life

The dynamic duo of Tom and Ben spent a November day swinging in a hammock together and we really wish we had some R&R like this in our near future.

Instagram
Wax On, Wax Off

Leave it to Brady to teach his son more than just football. 

Instagram
Summer Fun

The Brady crew rolled around in the grass and enjoyed spending time together in June 2017 and it really does look like they are having a blast.

Instagram
Silly Bradys

Who says you're too old to make funny faces?

Billie Weiss/Getty Images
Parade Pops

When the Patriots headed back to Boston for their parade celebration after their 2017 Super Bowl win, Brady brought Ben along for the ride making him the coolest dad around.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Brady's Littlest Fan

Winning the Super Bowl in 2017 was great, but getting to celebrate with your daughter on the field is priceless. 

Instagram
Good Luck Kisses

In 2017, Vivian gave her dad a big good luck kiss before he headed out for a game. Seriously, these two are so stinking cute.

Instagram
Fan Club

Brady's fans span near and far, but his biggest fans are his three kids and their "Brady" jerseys continually make us love them even more as a unit.

Instagram
Tree Fairy

Decorating the Christmas tree is twice as fun when you have your precious daughter helping you out...especially when she's dressed as a fairy!

Instagram
Vacation Mode

The 41-year-old football player loves to spend his off time with his adorable kiddos at the beach and we totally approve.

photos
View More Photos From Tom Brady & His Kids' Cutest Family Moments
