Proof Ariana Madix Isn't Pumping the Brakes on Her Relationship With New Man Daniel Wai

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai are still SUR-ving up summer lovin.'

The Vanderpump Rules star proved she and the NYC-based fitness coach are still going strong by recently reuniting with her man for a romantic trip to Chicago.

In an Aug. 21 Instagram photo, the two posed together while standing in the rain in front of the city's famous Cloud Gate statue—nicknamed The Bean due to its shape—in Millennium Park. The sweet snapshot showed the couple hugging and flashing giant smiles as they got drenched in a downtown downpour.

"beans beans the musical fruit," Ariana cheekily captioned the post before following up in the comments with, "i apologize for my dumb caption."

Daniel added, "Much needed 24 hours."

The Bravolebrity's costar Katie Maloney gave her stamp of approval on the PDA-filled pic, writing, "My fave cuties!" Plus, VPR alum Dayna Kathan pointed out that the couple were wearing matching sneakers by commenting, "@thestrongwai you better have water proofed those."