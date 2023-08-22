Proof Ariana Madix Isn't Pumping the Brakes on Her Relationship With New Man Daniel Wai

If Vanderpump Rules fans are wondering if Ariana Madix and boyfriend Daniel Wai are still together, her latest Instagram post provides an adorable answer.

By Brett Malec Aug 22, 2023 3:25 PMTags
TVReality TVBravoCouplesVanderpump RulesNBCUAriana Madix
Watch: Inside Ariana Madix's 38th Birthday With BF & Vanderpump Rules Fam

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai are still SUR-ving up summer lovin.'

The Vanderpump Rules star proved she and the NYC-based fitness coach are still going strong by recently reuniting with her man for a romantic trip to Chicago.

In an Aug. 21 Instagram photo, the two posed together while standing in the rain in front of the city's famous Cloud Gate statue—nicknamed The Bean due to its shape—in Millennium Park. The sweet snapshot showed the couple hugging and flashing giant smiles as they got drenched in a downtown downpour.

"beans beans the musical fruit," Ariana cheekily captioned the post before following up in the comments with, "i apologize for my dumb caption."

Daniel added, "Much needed 24 hours."

The Bravolebrity's costar Katie Maloney gave her stamp of approval on the PDA-filled pic, writing, "My fave cuties!" Plus, VPR alum Dayna Kathan pointed out that the couple were wearing matching sneakers by commenting, "@thestrongwai you better have water proofed those."

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 11: Everything We Know (So Far)

Ariana and Daniel's latest reunion proves they're still crazy about each other four months after first going public at Coachella in April.

Since moving on from ex Tom Sandoval earlier this year in the wake of his cheating scandal with their former costar Raquel Leviss, the 38-year-old has made multiple trips to the east coast to visit the trainer and Daniel even helped her ring in her latest birthday in June.

Trending Stories

1

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2: See Their Cutest Family Pics

2

Drew Barrymore Exits Stage in NYC as Man Tells Her "I Need to See You"

3

Jennifer Aniston Details How Parents' Split Impacted Her Relationships

In May, Ariana got candid about moving on from the heartbreak and finding love again.

"I'm enjoying myself and I would say I'm very happy right now," the Something About Her co-owner told Today. "I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself. And it's just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring."

Keep reading to relive Ariana and Daniel's cutest photos together.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS
Dating Debut

Ariana and Daniel make their first public appearance as a couple at a Coachella 2023 party in April 2023 where they were spotted making out after her breakup from Tom Sandoval.

Instagram/@thestrongwai
Coachella Cuties

The reality star cozies up to her man during Frank Ocean's Coachella concert.

Instagram
Reunited

Ariana meets up with the NYC-based fitness coach and some friends.

Instagram
The Look of Love

Ariana flashes a giant smile during a night out in the Big Apple.

Instagram/@thestrongwai
Big Apple Babes

The lovebirds enjoy a date in NYC's Central Park in May 2023.

Instagram
Date Night

Ariana and Daniel get all dolled up for a night on the town in NYC.

Instagram
Fun With Friends

The duo parties with pals in the Big Apple after Ariana attended NBCU's 2023 Upfronts on May 15.

Instagram
Having a Ball

Following Vanderpump Rules' shocking season 10 reunion, Ariana proved she and Daniel are still going strong by jetting off to NYC for the The Governors Ball Music Festival in June 2023.

Instagram
Summer Lovin'

The lovebirds had a blast and shared videos while watching performances by Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, Sofi Tukker and more.

Instagram/@arianamadix
Fourth of July With Friends

Ariana and Daniel celebrated Independence Day 2023 partying with pal at Santa Monica hot-spot Elephante.

Instagram/@arianamadix
Rainy Day Rendezvous

Ariana and Daniel reunited in Chicago in August where they posed together in the rain in front of the city's famous Cloud Gate statue—nicknamed The Bean due to its shape—in Millennium Park. "beans beans the musical fruit," the Bravo star cheekily captioned the sweet Instagram pic.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2: See Their Cutest Family Pics

2

Drew Barrymore Exits Stage in NYC as Man Tells Her "I Need to See You"

3

RHOA Star's Ex Reveals He's Had a Secret Child for 26 Years

4

Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe & Natalia’s First Day of School Tradition

5

Jennifer Aniston Details How Parents' Split Impacted Her Relationships