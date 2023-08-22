Proof Ariana Madix Isn't Pumping the Brakes on Her Relationship With New Man Daniel Wai

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai are still SUR-ving up summer lovin.'
The Vanderpump Rules star proved she and the NYC-based fitness coach are still going strong by recently reuniting with her man for a romantic trip to Chicago.
In an Aug. 21 Instagram photo, the two posed together while standing in the rain in front of the city's famous Cloud Gate statue—nicknamed The Bean due to its shape—in Millennium Park. The sweet snapshot showed the couple hugging and flashing giant smiles as they got drenched in a downtown downpour.
"beans beans the musical fruit," Ariana cheekily captioned the post before following up in the comments with, "i apologize for my dumb caption."
Daniel added, "Much needed 24 hours."
The Bravolebrity's costar Katie Maloney gave her stamp of approval on the PDA-filled pic, writing, "My fave cuties!" Plus, VPR alum Dayna Kathan pointed out that the couple were wearing matching sneakers by commenting, "@thestrongwai you better have water proofed those."
Ariana and Daniel's latest reunion proves they're still crazy about each other four months after first going public at Coachella in April.
Since moving on from ex Tom Sandoval earlier this year in the wake of his cheating scandal with their former costar Raquel Leviss, the 38-year-old has made multiple trips to the east coast to visit the trainer and Daniel even helped her ring in her latest birthday in June.
In May, Ariana got candid about moving on from the heartbreak and finding love again.
"I'm enjoying myself and I would say I'm very happy right now," the Something About Her co-owner told Today. "I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself. And it's just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring."
Keep reading to relive Ariana and Daniel's cutest photos together.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)