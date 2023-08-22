Demi Lovato, Karol G and More Stars Set to Perform at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Watch : Nicki Minaj PRAISES Taylor Swift After 2022 MTV VMAs

We're more than confident in this lineup.

The first round of performers for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards have been announced and there's already a few hitmakers confirmed to rock the main stage. Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids are all set to perform live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Demi's upcoming performance will mark her first time back on the VMAs stage in six years, with the 31-year-old last belting out her track, "Sorry Not Sorry" at the annual award show in 2017. This year, the 14-time nominee—who previously took home a trophy in 2012—is up for two awards this year including Best Pop and Video for Good for her single, "Swine."

Meanwhile, this year will serve as Karol G's VMA performance debut. The "Tusa" musician—who is also in the midst of her first-ever stadium tour—has been nominated in three categories this year including for Best Collaboration, Best Latin and Artist of the Year.