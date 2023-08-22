Demi Lovato, Karol G and More Stars Set to Perform at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

We're more than confident in this lineup.
The first round of performers for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards have been announced and there's already a few hitmakers confirmed to rock the main stage. Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids are all set to perform live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Demi's upcoming performance will mark her first time back on the VMAs stage in six years, with the 31-year-old last belting out her track, "Sorry Not Sorry" at the annual award show in 2017. This year, the 14-time nominee—who previously took home a trophy in 2012—is up for two awards this year including Best Pop and Video for Good for her single, "Swine."
Meanwhile, this year will serve as Karol G's VMA performance debut. The "Tusa" musician—who is also in the midst of her first-ever stadium tour—has been nominated in three categories this year including for Best Collaboration, Best Latin and Artist of the Year.
But it's not just solo performers that are ready to dominate the stage, as Italian rock band Måneskin, who made their US performance debut last year, will return for the world premiere of their forthcoming single, "HONEY (ARE YOU COMING?)." This year, the four-time nominees are up for an award for Best Rock, becoming the first Italian act to be nominated for two consecutive years in a main show category.
Another group set to complete a five-star performance? K-Pop boy band Stray Kids, who will perform at the VMAs for the very first time. In addition to taking the stage to perform their song "S-CLASS," the South Korean group is also nominated in this year's Best K-Pop category.
As for when to catch the main event? All of these artists and more will perform live from the 2023 VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Until then, check out all of the big night's nominees here.