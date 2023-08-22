Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4 Trailer Reveals Tense Reunions Between These Exes

Watch : How Love Is Blind Star Amber Pike Is SHADING the Show

Time to break out those gold wine goblets once again.

After a dramatic season four full of I do's and some I don'ts, Love is Blind is catching up with the married couples (and exes, of course) for their inaugural After the Altar special.

As seen in the trailer released Aug. 22, all of the season four castmates, or Pod Squad, reunite again and from the onset, the three couples who exchanged vows—Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell Brown, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin, as well as Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi—seem to still be living happily ever after one year later.

"Having somebody that understands me, that reassurance," Tiffany shares of Brett, "I think that is beautiful." Meanwhile, a tearful Chelsea gushes to Kwame that she's "so proud of how far we've come this year."

But friendly reminder that not everyone sailed off into the sunset, as Paul Peden said no to his fiancée Micah Lussier at the altar—and let's not forget, Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze broke up before a ceremony could even be held.