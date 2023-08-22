Bachelorette's Charity Lawson Joining Dancing With the Stars Season 32

After handing out the roses on The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson is getting ready to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 22, 2023 12:28 PMTags
Dancing With The StarsThe BacheloretteCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: Charity Lawson Explains Giving Brayden First Rose Despite CONCERNS

Warning: The Bachelorette season finale spoilers below.

Charity Lawson is about to go from roses to rumbas.

The Bachelorette star will be competing on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars

The announcement was made during The Bachelorette season finale on Aug. 21 after it was revealed that Charity's journey to find love ended with a proposal from Dotun Olubeko and breakup with now-Bachelor Joey Graziadei. In fact, her new fiancé was the one who got to break the DWTS news to her.

"All right, baby," Dotun told Charity on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. "So I know you like to cut up, you like to dance and you like to get down. You know that we've talked about this—about how amazing this opportunity would be. And I am so happy to be the one to tell you that you're gonna be on Dancing With the Stars! Baby, let's go!"

photos
The Bachelorette Stars: Where Are They Now?

Needless to say, she seemed pretty excited.

"I'm looking like the Mirrorball right now," Charity—who was also surprised with a trip to Greece for the couple—said while referencing her sparkly gown. "This is foreshadowing."

ABC/Sami Drasin

Trending Stories

1

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2: See Their Cutest Family Pics

2

RHOA Star's Ex Reveals He's Had a Secret Child for 26 Years

3

Teen Gets Prison Sentence for Murdering Boyfriend, Friend in Car Crash

Charity isn't the only one who will be lacing up her dance shoes. Back in July, Derek Hough revealed that Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix will also be a contestant on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

"Say goodbye to the drama," the DWTS judge said in a clip shared on Good Morning America, referencing the #Scandoval in which Ariana's costar and now-ex Tom Sandoval cheated on her with castmate Raquel Leviss, "and hello to the dance floor."

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see who else will be vying for the Mirrorball Trophy. The full cast of celebrity contestants and pros will be revealed on Sept. 13.

Dancing With the Stars—co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough—will air on ABC and Disney+ this fall.  

Get the latest bachelor headlines & top stories. Sign up for Bachelor Beat!

Trending Stories

1

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2: See Their Cutest Family Pics

2

RHOA Star's Ex Reveals He's Had a Secret Child for 26 Years

3

Teen Gets Prison Sentence for Murdering Boyfriend, Friend in Car Crash

4

Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe & Natalia’s First Day of School Tradition

5

Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Cyrus Marries Dominic Purcell in Malibu Wedding