Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Newborn Baby's Name and Sex Revealed

In September 2021, the pair stepped out in matching outfits at the Met Gala—a style move which would become a staple of their romance. A few months later, Rihanna announced she was pregnant with a sweet photoshoot in taken in New York City.

However, keeping her pregnancy news under wraps posed a big challenge for the singer.

"It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she told E! News in February 2022. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."

And upon becoming a dad for the first time, Rocky felt a big shift in how he approached his artistic endeavors, crediting his son for opening up a whole new point of view.

"Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole other perspective," he said in a January interview with Apple Music 1. "But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day."